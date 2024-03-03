Women's Tennis Submit a Liberty League match to St. Lawrence





Next game: vs. Franklin and Marshall College 11-3-2024 | 10:00 Tue 11 (Mon) / 10:00 am vs Franklin and Marshall Colleges History CANTON, NY The Ithaca College women's tennis team was back in action Saturday afternoon as they traveled to the St. Lawrence campus to participate in a Liberty League match. The Saints defeated Ithaca 7-2, winning the game at the Newell Field House. Sabrina Cheung claimed the only singles victory for the Bombers when she defeated Maya Stepic at No. 5 singles 4-6, 6-1 and 10-1, while Cheung made a fine comeback after dropping the first set. Both the No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles matchups also went three sets Taylor Crain fall 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 and Alys Pop dropped a 6-3, 0-6, 0-6 affair to Molly Jespersen. The doubles game Taylor Crain And Alys Pop also brought home a win, defeating St. Lawrence's first doubles team 8-5. Next, the Bombers will begin their Spring Break journey, where they will compete in four games in Orlando, Florida at the USTA National Campus, first taking on Franklin and Marshall College on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

