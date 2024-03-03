Gophers men's hockey won 6-5 against Michigan after rallying to force overtime





The perfect script for the Gophers in their regular-season finale on Saturday would have included a thrilling victory that ended a sweep of Michigan on a night honoring the 1974 Minnesota team that won the program's first NCAA hockey championship 50 years ago . The Gophers got the exciting part. They did not achieve victory. Seamus Casey scored a power-play goal 1:31 into overtime to give Michigan a 6-5 victory over the Gophers, who furiously rallied with a five-goal third period to tie the score at 5-5 on Luke Mittelstadt's extra attacker goal with 1:39 left. Rutger McGroarty had given Michigan a 5-4 lead with 3:24 to go. Jaxon Nelson scored two goals, and Brody Lamb, Aaron Huglen and Mittelstadt each had one in the third to rally the Gophers. Minnesota trailed 3-0 after one period when Casey, Gavin Brindley and Mark Estapa scored for Michigan. “We were a little disinterested in the game for two periods, and then we scored a goal and got some life,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “What an incredible crowd. We gave them at least one entertaining hockey game.” Motzko challenged the overtime goal for a handpass, but the call stood after a video review could not determine whether Brindley touched the puck with his glove, sending the 3M Arena at Mariucci crowd of 10,564 home disappointed. The winning goal came with the Gophers' Rhett Pitlick in the box for cross-checking with 16 seconds left in the third. Sign up for our Gophers Update newsletter Goaltender Noah West, starting in place of the injured Jake Barczewski, made 23 saves for Michigan (18-13-3, 11-11-2 Big Ten). The Gophers (20-9-5, 13-7-4), who scored three power-play goals in a 6-2 victory on Friday, went 0-for-4 with the man advantage, and that included a five-minute contest. heavy penalty against Michigan in the second period. Goalkeeper Justen Close gave up three goals on 15 shots in the first. Motzko replaced Close with freshman Nathan Airey to start the second. Airey stopped 14 shots. Michigan, playing with the desperation of a team entering game No. 15 in the PairWise Ratings and outside the NCAA tournament line, struck early in the power play on Casey's shot from the point at 8:01 of the first, and then took control late in the period with goals from Brindley and Estapa in the space of 31 seconds. “We had to start competing and get the ground game going,” Gophers forward Mason Nevers said. “It just wasn't the best start for us.” Nelson fired into the crowd 32 seconds into the third period when he fired a sharp-angled laser over West's left shoulder, cutting the lead to 3-1. Brindley's shot down the stretch beat Airey at 7:01 of the third, making it 4-1. The Gophers cut the lead to 4-2 at 7:58 when Lamb tipped a Mittelstadt shot past West. Nelson scored his second of the game at 9:29, shooting from an acute angle from the goal line past West to make it 4–3, and Huglen followed with his goal at 2:04. The Gophers face Penn State next weekend in Mariucci in the best-of-three first round of the Big Ten tournament. The games are Friday at 6:00 PM, Saturday at 3:30 PM and Sunday at 6:00 PM (if necessary). “We did great the second half of the year,” Motzko said. “And we know what needs to be done. It's a new season.”

