Times Group ventures into new-age sports; Unveils Pickleball World Series: Best Media Information





The Times Group partners with Pickleball Asia to kick off the Pickleball World Series. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. In a press statement, The Times Group said that while there are several existing leagues and competitions in the US, the Pickleball World Series will be the first tournament with global ambitions and will also have a significantly greater entertainment quotient. In its first year, the Pickleball World Series will feature 64 players in the individual format and six teams of four players each, from the US and around the world, including India, the emerging hotspot for Pickleball. Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain said Pickleball is gaining ground as a game for urban sports enthusiasts. Times Group is known for its innovation and ability to be at the forefront of all its initiatives and we hope that this effort to take the fastest growing modern sport to the next level will inspire exponential growth across the world, including in India. . Personally, I believe that Pickleball will overtake Tennis in terms of participation in five to seven years. Times Group CEO, New Media and Investments, N Subramanian, added: Rapidly increasing participation and expanding fandom are driving the popularity of many innovative sports worldwide. That's the opportunity we saw in Pickleball, an exciting sport enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Powered by passion and fueled by competition, this fun and engaging sport has captured the hearts of Gen Z and Millennials, making it a natural choice for our partnership and an important addition to our portfolio of strong brands. The Pickleball World Series, our marquee event, will provide a unique platform to bring out the best in players and teams, for fans to enjoy and support their favorites, and for brands to connect with this audience and communicate with it. Pranav Kohli of Pickleball Asia said: The Pickleball player community now numbers 60 million people worldwide and is growing steadily. We couldn't have found a better partner, anchor and investor than the Times Group – which brings us many positives that will quickly move the growth needle. That's a big win for the sport and the Series. Kohli further said that Pickleball World Series will embody the spirit of the Pickleball community and strive to deliver action-packed competition along with scintillating entertainment built around the game. Starting in the US, the Pickleball World Series travels through several continents with six major events. The Series is supported by Pickleball World Rankings, a unique ranking system that allows players to earn points and qualify for the Pickleball World Series. We expect this will allow Pickleball stars to rise from different corners of the world and not just the US. Pranav Kohli is a fourth-generation entrepreneur associated with the legacy brand Stag, popular as makers of table tennis equipment around the world, as well as Pickleball Asia and Pickleball United. [email protected]

