Kirst's seven-goal day lifts Men's Lacrosse to victory





Next game: at Penn State University 3/9/2024 | 12:00 noon B1G+ March 09 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee Penn State University History ITHACA, NY – Senior forward CJ Kirst matched his career single-game goal total by burying seven and helping Cornell to a 15-11 victory over Ohio State on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. With the win, the Big Red improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Buckeyes fell to 4-2. In addition to his seven goals, Kirst also scored an assist, giving him a total of eight points in the game. Michael Lang followed by his second seven-point game this season, this time on three goals and four assists. Five other Big Red scored a goal in the match. Sophomore Charlie Box caused two turnovers. Wyatt crushed made 13 saves for a .542 save percentage. Blake Eiland led Ohio State's offense with two goals and two assists for four points. Alex Marinier and Jack McKenna followed with three points each. Marinier scored his on a hat trick, while McKenna was responsible for a goal and two assists. Ben Mayer capped double-digit points scorers with two goals. Tommy Burke went 13 of 20 along with Jack Oldman's 5 of 10 faceoff wins for an 18 of 30 night in center X for Ohio State. Caleb Fyock let in the most goals of his career against the Big Red and had his first career game with a save percentage under .500. FIRST QUARTER Aiden Blake started the scoring for both teams, but two answers from Ohio State gave the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead with 7:08 remaining.

CJ Kirst got his first of the day at 5:10 to tie the game at two, but Ohio State had two more to build the lead to 4-2.

Andrew Dalton found the net for his third goal of the season with 58 seconds left in the quarter, SECOND QUARTER Ohio State was first on the board in the second, but back-to-back goals from Long and Kirst tied the game at five.

The Buckeyes pushed the lead back to two with back-to-back goals until goals from Kirst and Danny Ciddigan in the final 1:01 of the half, including a man-up goal with 10 seconds left by Caddigan, tied the game again . THIRD QUARTER Both teams traded goals to open the third, but the Big Red found its footing with three straight goals, fueled by a pair from Long, to take an 11-8 lead.

Mayer stole one back for the Buckeyes, but Kirst kept Cornell up by three after the third. FOURTH QUARTER Mayer scored one 44 seconds into the fourth, but a 3-1 Cornell run to end the game sealed the game for the Big Red. BIG RED NOTE TABS Head coach Connor Buczek and Associate Head Coach Jordan Steven remained consistently perfect against the Buckeyes (6-0), dating back to the duo's playing days at Schoellkopf Field.

Michael Longs goal streak extended to 21.

CJ Kirst's active points range is now 38.

active points range is now 38. Kirst's seven goals are the most by a Big Red athlete since he scored seven against #16/#15 Penn on March 26, 2023.

Kirst is now tied with Sean Greenhalgh '05 for the sixth-most goals in Cornell history. NEXT ONE Cornell heads on the road next weekend to take on a top 15 opponent in Penn State. The action between the Nittany Lions and Big Red takes place at Panzer Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania at noon. The match will be streamed live on B1G+.

