Metro Atlanta family remembers former college football player shot and killed by girlfriend WSB-TV Channel 2





DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a former college football player is holding a vigil in his memory after police say he was shot and killed by his girlfriend. It happened Wednesday at an apartment complex in Dekalb County. The worst. The hardest thing ever, said Antonio Vallery, Treyvon Vallery's father. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] That's really the only way Mr. Vallery could describe the last few days. Police said his son, 25-year-old former college football player Treyvon Vallery, was shot and killed by his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nina Shaw. Dekalb County police said Treyvon and Nina were arguing at an apartment complex in Dekalb County. TRENDING STORIES: During the argument, Nina called her father. That's when her father, 47-year-old Royricas Shaw, and Treyvon started arguing. Police said Royricas shot at Vallery and missed. Vallery then fired back at Royricas, shooting him in the hip. That's when girlfriend Nina Shaw shot and killed her boyfriend Treyvon. Police arrested and charged both the father and girlfriend with murder. He didn't deserve it. He didn't deserve to die the way he did, Antonio Vallery said. Treyvon and his uncle Steven Vallery worked together, I had the opportunity to train him and mentor him for about a week. When he graduated, I told him I was proud of him. Little did I know this would be the last conversation we would have. Family, friends, former teammates and coaches gathered at Rhodes Jordan Park to honor and remember Treyvon. Everyone wore their favorite color: blue. You saw the support he had today. He loved football and family. That describes Trey. It was very moving. Everyone here was completely behind us. He left an impact on everyone's lives, Benjamin Kelly Jr. said. The Vallery family said Treyvon will be buried in his home state of Mississippi. You can see them online fundraising. [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter] IN OTHER NEWS: Online platform gives GSU students space to express their concerns after the deadly shooting near campus 2023 Cox Media Group

