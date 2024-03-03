Ben Poisson's power-play goal leads UMaine hockey over Vermont





The University of Maine men's hockey team climbed back to third place in Hockey East on Saturday night. They snapped a three-game losing streak by trailing the University of Vermont 3-2 on graduate student lefty Ben Poisson's power-play goal with 9:20 remaining. UMaine improved to 20-10-2 overall and 12-9-1 in Hockey East. It is the first 20-win season since the last UMaine NCAA Tournament team won 23 games in 2011-12. UMaine has a two-point lead over both UMass and Providence for third place with two games remaining for each. UMass travels to UMaine next weekend for a two-match set. Sophomore winger Nicholas Niemo and junior center Harrison Scott, both transfers from Bentley University, scored the other UMaine goals, while Joel Maatta and Timofei Spitserov scored for the Catamounts. Spitserov's seventh goal of the season was a power-play tally and Scott's 13th was shorthanded. Niemo's goal was his second and Maattas his fourth. UMaine freshman goalkeeper Albin Boija finished with 15 saves, while UVM senior Gabe Carriere finished with 22 stops. Poisson's fifth goal of the season was set up by a Lynden Breen feed from along the boards. It was mainly (Breen), Poisson said. We had talked about that play. I created a little space and he fired it from the wall and placed it in a perfect spot. I didn't have to do much. The ball came off my stick and went past the goalie, Poisson said. I was surrounded by a bunch of their guys and saw the red light come on. Assistant Captain Poisson said it was a big win for us. It felt good. Were more on the right track. UMaine had lost five of its last six games, including Friday night's 2-1 loss to the Catamounts. UMaine head coach Ben Barr's team outscored UVM 14-3 in the third period. We didn't play our best. Breen and Poisson showed good leadership, Barr said. We did a lot of penalty killing. In the second period they had a five-on-three (for one minute). We took five penalties in that period. That's not ideal. But his team won the special teams battle 2-1 with the power play goal and the shorthanded goal. The penalty killers have done well and the power play has done well, Barr said.

Our play wasn't great by any means. We were still trying to find some efficiency in our game. It's been a struggle. We had a good third period both nights. I don't know why we can't find that when we drop the puck (to start the game), he said. UMaine hosts UMass on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2024/03/02/sports/poisson-power-play-goal-gives-umaine-hockey-a-win-over-vermont/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos