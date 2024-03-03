Sports
Shreyas Iyer flops in domestic cricket return amid BCCI contract row, sacked for…
Shreyas Iyer in action© X (formerly Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer could score just 3 runs off 8 balls before being bowled by Sandeep Warrier during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. It was Iyer's first home match after being denied a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision has caused a stir among fans and pundits alike, with many thinking that the decision to exclude Iyer and Ishan Kishan was right and could serve as an example to younger cricketers who may want to prioritize the IPL over playing red ball cricket.
Earlier, Iyer skipped a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai claiming he had a problem. However, according to a report in The Indian Express, the NCA gave a conflicting fitness report on him.
Several media publications claim that Shreyas Iyer attended a pre-IPL camp with Kolkata Knight Riders during this time. This seems to have irked the BCCI selectors, who are recommending the names of players for central contracts.
According to a report inRevsportz, Iyer joined KKR Academy to build up his workload. “After playing 60 balls in a session, he started getting cramps in his back. He had to build up his resistance. Now he plays 200 balls in a session. In three weeks, he has built up three kilos of muscle. The Mumbai Cricket Association and The Head Coach of the Mumbai team (Omkar Salvi) was kept in the loop. The Mumbai coach even visited the KKR Academy several times to monitor Iyer's progress. And now he has made himself available for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu,” the person said on conditions of anonymity.
“He skipped the IPL to play the World Cup. Even after the surgery, he took three painkilling injections to be pain-free for the World Cup. And yet the pain returned during the semi-final and final, and he played on”. Iyer was the only player who did not get a break after the World Cup. He played the home T20I series against Australia and then went to South Africa. After returning from South Africa, he was asked to play a Ranji match in January, ahead of the first two Tests against England. He did so. Doesn't a player have the freedom to train under a coach of his choice? “
