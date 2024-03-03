Even after 25 years, BNP Paribas Open remains a tennis paradise

When they actually start hitting tennis balls in the desert on Wednesday, it will be 25 years since this took place in this place, a place and event where the term Tennis Paradise has become not just a marketing label, but also a reality. .

Now they call it the BNP Paribas opened, which means it is nicely sponsored and well established on the sports tours, for both men and women. During the two-week run, in which all the best-known and most famous players compete, surrounded by palm trees and nearby mountains, more than 450,000 people will pass through the gates, coming, watching and hoping to be conquered by one of the greatest shows in the sport.

If the right players come together at the right time, they could bring half a million fans through the hallowed gates of the world one of these years. Indian Wells tennis court. To put things into perspective, at least one of the major sporting events, the French Open, struggles annually to attract more spectators than Indian Wells. When reporters call Paris and ask about it, the phone often cuts out. Ah, that international telephone service thing.

For perspective, it should be noted that the nearest major metro, Los Angeles, is 100 miles from Indian Wells. To watch tennis in Paris, all you have to do is find a taxi. To watch tennis at Indian Wells, you may need to find a travel agent.

This all started in 1974 in Tucson, Arizona, when John Newcombe defeated Arthur Ashe in the finals. The tournament wasn't even an official tour stop at the time, even though the finalists were among the best in the world. That certainly hasn't changed over the years. In the current edition of this event, both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won five times and Rafael Nadal has won three titles in singles and two in doubles. The women's tour was launched in 1989 and since then the singles competition has been won twice by Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Mary Jo Fernandez, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

This tournament always involves big names and high expectations. But the highest expectations from the start came from former world-class players Charlie Pasarell and Raymond Moore. Ultimately, they were joined by a world-class thinker and doer, Steve Simon.

Larry Ellison, left, stands next to Raymond Moore, center, and Charlie Pasarell before a match at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2010. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Pasarell and Moore, who had homes in the desert, gained control of the event and brought it to Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage in 1976, where it ran well until the great desert flood of 1980. That year, the still-only tournament became men, ended after the quarter-finals as rain continued to fall and there were reports that Noah was preparing his ark. That, and some business connections, led Pasarell and Moore to take it to La Quinta in 1981, where 7,500 people could sit in the stands and still attract Jimmy Connors and Yannick Noah.

It was a fun event. The big players still came, despite the cozy seclusion. But Pasarell and Moore didn't like it much. So they rounded up some tennis-savvy investors, built a place they called the Hyatt Grand Champions, with its accompanying hotel and more seating. The stadium, mostly temporary bleachers, rose right along Highway 111, the main artery running through Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. Talk about prime real estate.

Boris Becker won there when he was 19 years old. Pete Sampras defeated Andre Agassi in one of those all-ages matches in the 95 final. At 96, the women's tour had joined the event. The global tennis community was already impressed by this desert event. There were only two naysayers, Pasarell and Moore.

The Hyatt location wasn't big enough, Pasarell said. We didn't have enough space.

Rafael Nadal makes a return during a match at Indian Wells in March 2006. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

While most others rolled their eyes at that, the Desert Dreamers started looking for more money and more community involvement, and one day there it was, rising like an Egyptian pyramid from the sand and desert dunes. There are 16,100 seats. That makes it the second-largest tennis-only stadium in the US, behind the 23,771-seat monstrosity that hosts the US Open in New York, and the third-largest in the world, with 1,400 fewer seats than London's O2 Arena. At the US Open you can see the action on the court with 20-20 vision and a telescope. Without it, you eat your hot dog and watch the big screen.

From its inception in Tucson in 1974 until now, the desert tournament has been called the American Airlines Tennis Games, the Congoleum Classic, the Grand Marnier, the Pilot Pen Classic, the Newsweek Champions Cup and the Pacific Life Open. In 2000-2001 it was called the Tennis Masters Series in Indian Wells. That might as well have been called the Pasarell-Moore Tennis Tournament, because there was no sponsorship and they were scrambling. Buyers from Shanghai stuck around and even an influx of investment money from Tennis Magazine, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King and Sampras couldn't hold the banks back forever.

Then came BNP Paribas, life was better and money was less of a problem. Not that there weren't other problems.

In 2001, when Pasarell and Moore were still counting pennies, Serena and Venus Williams reached the semifinals against each other. Five minutes before the match was to start, Venus announced that she would be defaulting to Serena because she had an injury. In the final, when Serena played against Clijsters, several fans booed Serena and things continued awkwardly for much of the match. Serena won and a week later a USA Today story quoted the sister's father, Richard, as saying that in addition to the booing, there had been racist comments. Other opinions were that the crowd's anger had stemmed from the fact that the Williams sisters had rendered expensive semi-final tickets useless.

Serena and Venus refused to participate in the event for years, Serena returning in 2014 and Venus in 2016. During that period, Simon, the tournament director, was one of the people most tasked with getting the Williams sisters back. He never made it happen, but they did return, reportedly at the impetus of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, who bought the tournament in 2009.

Serena Williams makes a return during a match against Victoria Azarenka in March 2016. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Interestingly, when the women's tour was looking for a new commissioner in 2015, it hired Simon. A year later, he was forced to respond to a statement from Moore that the women's tour owed a lot to the men and players like Federer and Nadal for building the sport to the point where the women benefited from it.

They should get on their knees and thank them, Moore said distastefully. Simon, who was not at Indian Wells at the time but had been at the same press conference with Moore and Pasarell for years, had to respond, fully aware of the background to the tournament's battles with the women's tour for years. Simon may not even have disagreed, but Moore just said it so poorly. Moore resigned from the managerial position he held during the tournament and never really left his office as he took on a new title. After all, it was Moore who made most of the contacts and sales pitches with Ellison that led to the billionaire's purchase.

An interesting fact, perhaps you could call it irony. Or maybe all is forgiven. One of the wild cards handed out by the tournament this year went to Venus Williams, who turns 44 in June and is ranked No. 474.

Because of all this, Indian Wells became a tennis paradise year after year.

The fans will soon return to this location for the 25th time. The palm trees will sway gently and the mountains will glitter in the distance. Nadal will work on his golf handicap at Sensei Porcupine Creek, owned by Ellison. Navratilova, Fernandez, Davenport and probably Evert will be there to handle much of the broadcasting. Moore will stay out of the spotlight, Pasarell will come to greet old friends in lodges and on the grounds, like his magnanimous self, and Simon will slip in for a few days, seeing the people he has known for years, admiring the event. that his detail-driven spirit reached new levels every year, then quietly slipped out.

Fans buy cheap ground passes early in the week and shuffle from one outdoor court to another. Those will be the real hardcore tennis fans. Some will spend much of their time watching players warm up on the practice courts, where access to seating allows for much more up-close and personal viewing than at most tennis events. Others will end the day with a dinner reservation at the chic Nobu restaurant overlooking the track in Stadium 2.

Many others will wait until the sun sets and settle into a comfortable chair next to the big screen on the outside of the main field. You won't miss a single action while sitting there. Night tennis in the desert, with the occasional weather curveball, is attractive.

Some will even fall asleep in Tennis Paradise, the only place that really lives up to the hype.