Sports
St. Charles defeats Liberty for regional title
The St. Charles hockey team's path to the first state tournament since 2014 went through defending champion Olentangy Liberty, and that seemed fitting for the Cardinals.
An early season loss to Liberty provided a wake-up call for St. Charles, and the Cardinals answered the bell Saturday when they met the Patriots in the regional final at OhioHealth Ice Haus.
Goals from Sean Moore, Nick Scharfenberger and John Vincent III gave St. Charles a 3-0 lead, and sophomore goalkeeper Dylan Fansler turned away 38 shots in a 4-2 victory.
The Cardinals (24-11-3-1) will play last year's state runner-up Hunting Valley University School in a semifinal at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner will face Toledo St. Francis or Cleveland St. Ignatius for the title on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at Nationwide.
This feels good, said Moore, a senior. I lost in the (regional) finals when I was a freshman, and the last two years I lost to Liberty. It's good to finally get past it.
St. Charles and Liberty split two Capital Hockey Conference games during the regular season, with Liberty winning 11-3 on December 1 and St. Charles winning 4-2 on February 2. Liberty defeated St. Charles for the CHC-Red Division title and earned the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament, while St. Charles was seeded second.
That first game (against Liberty) was our worst game of the year and we just played one of our best games, first-year St. Charles coach Danny Greiner said. It was a bad December, but that helped us flip some switches and realize what we needed to do.
Liberty (24-11-0-1), which won the first OHSAA hockey championship in central Ohio last winter, reached the regional final despite late-season setbacks.
Head coach Kevin Alexander, who guided the Patriots to the state title, and assistant coaches Darwin McClelland and Richard Smith were placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 20 while the school district investigates allegations, the details of which have not been made public. McClelland has since resigned.
After Liberty let the first of two apparent goals wave away as the net came loose from its mooring, Moore opened the scoring when he beat goalkeeper Caleb Ross with 4:38 left in the first period.
Scharfenberger and Vincent scored in a span of 1:08 early in the third to make it 3-0.
The star of the game was Fansler, who shared time in goal with junior Bren Gronbach.
“I went back and forth with both goalies,” Grenier said. I think we have the two best goalies in the CHC, which is difficult for them because they both deserve to start every game, but I feel comfortable and confident that both goalies can perform.
After another goal was waved away as the net came off its mooring, Liberty closed to 3-2 after goals from Andrew Leonard and Jake Buchas in the space of 39 seconds.
St. Charles sealed the victory on Danny Roncone's empty net goal with 25 seconds left.
This team won't stop, said Liberty interim coach Jonathon Falvo. We were down 3-0 and we got two quick ones, we started to get the momentum, but Fansler was standing on his head. We shot everything but the kitchen sink at him and he had an answer for everything, so I have to tip my hat to a fine goalkeeper.
Ross had 26 saves but was withdrawn for Thomas Morgan after allowing the third goal. Morgan finished with six saves.
This one certainly hurts, but we can always look back on all the memories, and the state title will certainly stand out as one of the better ones, Liberty senior PJ Weiss said.
