Aba Premier Table Tennis League starts with Guvnor's Crown





The 2024 season of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Tournament, organized by the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Group, kicks off today, Sunday, March 3, 2024, with the Guvnor's Crown. The Guvnor's Crown is a pre-league event where the winner of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Tournament will compete against the winner of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Super-4, to determine the overall winner of the concluded season. The Guvnor's Crown is the first event in the Abia State Table Tennis Association table tennis calendar and is held at the start of the table tennis season. This year's Guvnor's Crown, which will be played at the Abayi Girls Secondary School Sports Arena, is between Emmanuel Okoronkwo, winner of the 2023 Aba Premier League Table Tennis Super-4 tournament, and Uzoma Onwubuchi, who won the Aba Premier League Table Tennis of 2023 won. tournament. Briefing journalists on the 2024 competition schedule, Dike Dimiri, Chairman of the Abia State Table Tennis Association, said 192 matches will be played this year while the player with the highest number of points will win the competition. He said the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Tournament is an annual table tennis competition where players compete for points and prize money during the competition season. He further explained that players are either promoted from the first division to the premier league or demoted from the premier league to the first division, depending on where they finish in the league table at the end of each season. According to him, at the end of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis season, the top four players on the table will compete for the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Super-4 for that season. “What we have done in the calendar is to arrange the matches by number. Each match has a number and so there will be 192 matches to be played in 2024. Each player plays against another player three times and at the end we know who the winner of the competition is. “Looking at the calendar, we kick off with the Guvnor's Crown. During the 2023 season, we had two tournaments, the Aba Premier League Table Tennis Tournament and the Super-4 Tournament. Both tournaments produced winners and we want to use the Guvnor's Cup to determine the overall winner of the year,” he said. Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is one of the most watched sports in the world, with hundreds of millions of people watching every year. The Aba Table Tennis League aims to attract the best table tennis players in the South-East, South-South regions and other parts of the country.

