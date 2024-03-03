Sports
Bucknell University
With temperatures in the low 40s and a cold, steady rain falling everywhere, Bucknell had the upper hand on a day that was especially tough on the pitchers and fielders. The two pitching staffs combined for 27 walks, and five errors led to seven unearned runs.
With the season now 5-3, Bucknell scored in all but one at-bat and never trailed again after scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning. Keys, Jacob CorsonAnd Tyler Dunn all had two hits for the Bison. Corson added three RBIs and scored three runs and a nine-hole hitter Brady Karp reached base three times and scored three times.
The biggest hit of the game turned out to be Keys' booming three-run double in the bottom of the eighth. That gave Bucknell a seemingly commanding 16-10 lead heading into the ninth, but the Hawks (2-4) made things very interesting as the remaining daylight dwindled.
Mulvey, who had two big strikeouts to end the eighth, allowed two bloop hits and a walk to start the ninth. After two run-scoring walks, Ryan Weingartner singled in two runs to make it 16-14. A wild pitch put the tying run in scoring position, and after a walk to pinch-hitter Justin Igoe, Mulvey blew a 90 mph fastball from Ryan Picollo to end the game.
After Bison starter Tyler O'Neill with two in scoring position in the first inning, Bucknell jumped ahead in the second half on Dunn's RBI single. Michael Trommer followed by a bullet through the middle to hit two more, and Niek Adamo drove in the fourth run on a ground ball.
Saint Joseph's pulled within 4-3 in the second, but the Bison matched those three points in the second half. Grant Voytovich Karp drove in a two-out double, then Corson and Voytovich both went home on a wild pitch when the catcher's throw got away to the pitcher covering the plate.
The four-run lead was short-lived, however, as Conlan Wall's two-out, three-run double knotted the game at 7-7 in the top of the third. While savior Graeme Caroll With a pair of outs, Keys broke the deadlock with an opposite-field shot that went over the wall to left for his fourth home run of the season.
The Bison nearly squandered a bases-loaded, no-out rally in the fifth, but Corson came through with a two-out double to score two and make it a 10-7 game. The teams traded runs in the sixth, the Bison scored one on a throwing error in the seventh, and the Hawks scored twice to get within 12-10 in the eighth.
Bucknell loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, and Saint Joseph's reliever Ryan Basarab hit Corson with his very first pitch, forcing a run. One pitch later, Keys hit a blast off the wall in center to clear the bases.
Carroll (1-0) was named Patriot League Pitcher of the Week after going five hitless innings en route to a pair of saves against Massachusetts last weekend. He was the winning pitcher in this game, having allowed only one unearned run on three hits in three innings of work.
Keys' 18th career home run tied him with Dave Apollon and Kyle Walter for 11th on Bucknell's all-time list.
Will McCausland (1-1) entered the game with a 1.64 ERA in his first two starts and was this week's Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Week, but the Bison hit him for eight runs, six of them earned, on eight hits in four innings.
Owen Petrich had three hits and Wall went 1-for-3 with four walks and five RBIs for the Hawks.
These two teams meet again on Sunday, this time at Smithson Field in Philadelphia. Game one of the doubleheader starts at noon.
|
Sources
2/ https://bucknellbison.com/news/2024/3/2/bucknell-baseball-outlasts-saint-josephs-16-14-on-a-rainy-day-at-depew-field
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Anant Ambani welcomes bride-to-be Radhika Merchant with Bollywood-style entry at 'Hastakshar' ceremony | Hindi Cinema News
- Bucknell University
- Bold punk spirit meets historical references on the runways of Paris Fashion Week | Fashion trends
- Jett Lawrence wins Supercross event at Daytona
- Tim Scott lost his own presidential bid. But he caught Donald Trump's eye for vice president
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, reflects on 'Viksit Bharat' vision, focuses on growth
- President concerned about increasing cases of bullying among students
- Decadence shines when life's odds are stacked against a pastry chef in 'Sugar and Stars' – Boulder Daily Camera
- Jeremy Hunt will try to talk the long game as he tries to fund pre-election tax cuts | Larry Elliott
- How US airdrops of humanitarian aid to Gaza can help and why the operation is complicated
- Official cause of death of Hollywood actor Richard Lewis revealed
- Aba Premier Table Tennis League starts with Guvnor's Crown