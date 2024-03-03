Bucknell University

Sean Keys

Nick Mulvey

On a day best suited for an NFL game at Lambeau Field, the Bucknell baseball team won by a football score in their home opener at Depew Field on Saturday.homered and drove in four runs and relieverended the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded as darkness fell, helping the Bison to a wild 16-14 win over Saint Joseph's.

With temperatures in the low 40s and a cold, steady rain falling everywhere, Bucknell had the upper hand on a day that was especially tough on the pitchers and fielders. The two pitching staffs combined for 27 walks, and five errors led to seven unearned runs.

With the season now 5-3, Bucknell scored in all but one at-bat and never trailed again after scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning. Keys, Jacob Corson And Tyler Dunn all had two hits for the Bison. Corson added three RBIs and scored three runs and a nine-hole hitter Brady Karp reached base three times and scored three times.

The biggest hit of the game turned out to be Keys' booming three-run double in the bottom of the eighth. That gave Bucknell a seemingly commanding 16-10 lead heading into the ninth, but the Hawks (2-4) made things very interesting as the remaining daylight dwindled.

Mulvey, who had two big strikeouts to end the eighth, allowed two bloop hits and a walk to start the ninth. After two run-scoring walks, Ryan Weingartner singled in two runs to make it 16-14. A wild pitch put the tying run in scoring position, and after a walk to pinch-hitter Justin Igoe, Mulvey blew a 90 mph fastball from Ryan Picollo to end the game.

After Bison starter Tyler O'Neill with two in scoring position in the first inning, Bucknell jumped ahead in the second half on Dunn's RBI single. Michael Trommer followed by a bullet through the middle to hit two more, and Niek Adamo drove in the fourth run on a ground ball.

Saint Joseph's pulled within 4-3 in the second, but the Bison matched those three points in the second half. Grant Voytovich Karp drove in a two-out double, then Corson and Voytovich both went home on a wild pitch when the catcher's throw got away to the pitcher covering the plate.

The four-run lead was short-lived, however, as Conlan Wall's two-out, three-run double knotted the game at 7-7 in the top of the third. While savior Graeme Caroll With a pair of outs, Keys broke the deadlock with an opposite-field shot that went over the wall to left for his fourth home run of the season.

The Bison nearly squandered a bases-loaded, no-out rally in the fifth, but Corson came through with a two-out double to score two and make it a 10-7 game. The teams traded runs in the sixth, the Bison scored one on a throwing error in the seventh, and the Hawks scored twice to get within 12-10 in the eighth.

Bucknell loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, and Saint Joseph's reliever Ryan Basarab hit Corson with his very first pitch, forcing a run. One pitch later, Keys hit a blast off the wall in center to clear the bases.

Carroll (1-0) was named Patriot League Pitcher of the Week after going five hitless innings en route to a pair of saves against Massachusetts last weekend. He was the winning pitcher in this game, having allowed only one unearned run on three hits in three innings of work.

Keys' 18th career home run tied him with Dave Apollon and Kyle Walter for 11th on Bucknell's all-time list.

Will McCausland (1-1) entered the game with a 1.64 ERA in his first two starts and was this week's Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Week, but the Bison hit him for eight runs, six of them earned, on eight hits in four innings.

Owen Petrich had three hits and Wall went 1-for-3 with four walks and five RBIs for the Hawks.

These two teams meet again on Sunday, this time at Smithson Field in Philadelphia. Game one of the doubleheader starts at noon.