Under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Ollie Robinson should have all the motivation he needs to get back to firing on all cylinders, according to former England seamer Alex Tudor.

Robinson's fitness problems came to the fore again in Ranchi when a twinge in his troublesome back meant he was off pace, sending just 13 wicketless overs in the fourth Test and unused in India's chase of 192 as the hosts led 3-1 came in the five games. -match series.

Despite an excellent record of 76 wickets at an average of 22.92 in 20 outings, there is renewed scrutiny over whether Robinson's body can withstand the rigors of Test cricket.

His previous league appearance was seven months ago when a back spasm cut short his involvement and a seamer described as Stuart Broad's heir apparent now appears to be at a crossroads in his career.

Tudor was a keen observer of Robinson's disappointing return to his role as talkSPORT commentator and sympathizes with the 30-year-old as several injuries limited him to ten Tests between 1998 and 2002.

But Tudor hopes Robinson can rediscover his mojo and argued there is no greater incentive for him than the chance to play in the relaxed environment cultivated by captain Stokes and head coach McCullum.

His place is certainly up for debate, which you wouldn't have said a year or so ago, Tudor told the PA news agency.

He is a quality performer but he has a few issues keeping up in a Test match. I'm sure he wants to sort this out because playing in and around this team is what every cricketer would want.

England is full of positivity under Ben Stokes, who is supporting his team to the hilt, the same goes for Brendon McCullum. Every athlete wants to be part of the atmosphere they create.

I'm sure Ollie Robinson is no different, but it's up to him to get his body right and show everyone what he can do.

England will arrive in Dharamsala on Sunday ahead of the fifth Test, which starts on Thursday, with conditions expected to be wetter and cooler than anything they have experienced so far on this tour.

There have been persistent rain and hail showers in the small town at the foothills of the Himalayas in northern India in recent days, although the weather is forecast to brighten ahead of the Test.

Fast bowlers could therefore be called upon more at the HPCA Stadium, with James Anderson expected to shake off a minor thigh problem to play as he looks for two more wickets to take him to 700 in Tests.

It will be another milestone in a brilliant career, Tudor said of the 41-year-old sailor. I don't think he would have ever dreamed of the amount of wickets he would get when he first joined the team.

Reaching 700 wickets will be a fantastic milestone and I don't think any other seamer will ever come close again. Jimmys really showed the next generation how to do things.

Tudor first met Anderson during the 2002/03 Ashes tour, with England now record wicket-taker and then a shy 20-year-old as part of the A team. Anderson made his international debut shortly afterwards.

Early on, the England team knew what they had, Tudor added. It would be foolish of me to say that I knew immediately that he would go on to have this illustrious career.

But he has moved with the times, gotten better with age and kept getting better. The biggest compliment I can give is that I consider (ex-West Indian fast bowler) Malcolm Marshall to be the greatest of all time, but Jimmy likes the English version of Malcolm Marshall because he gets wickets all over the world.