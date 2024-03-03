Viking Hockey celebrates seniors in final regular season game





Next game: U.S. National Under-18 Team 8-3-2024 | 7:07 PM March 08 (Fri) / 7:07 PM U.S. National Under-18 Team SIOUX FALLS, SD Augustana hockey (12-18-4) celebrated its senior match against Alaska Fairbanks (15-14-3) on Saturday night, but fell short in a tough battle by a score of 2-0 in the final regular season match of its first season presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard. Augustana celebrated seniors Anthony Stark , Arnaud Vachon , Chase brand , Ryan Naumovski , Shay Donovan And Zak Roos . The six seniors will be the first Vikings to graduate from Augustana in program history. Augustana opened the match with the same drive as last night, as it dominated the majority of possession in the first ten minutes of play. With just over five minutes to play in the first period, the Nanooks challenged an earlier play for possible head contact and forced the Vikings to kill a five-minute major. Alaska Fairbanks took advantage of the power play when TJ Lloyd buried one in front after a pass from Kyle Gaffney. Fairbanks continued its 1-0 lead into the second period. The Vikings pushed for the equalizer by firing several shots on net, but struggled to find the equalizer. In a desperate attempt to even the score, head coach Garrett Raboin pulled Rose to give Augustana an extra attacker with just over three minutes to play in the third. The Nanooks pushed the score to 2-0 with an empty net shot from Harrison Israels, ending the match 2-0. Game moments Augustana defeated the Nanooks 30-27 with five outs Quinn Rudrud .

. Zak Roos made 25 saves as he moved to 6-7-2 on the season.

Augustana finished the regular season with a record of 12-18-4. Goals TJ Llyod opened the game with a power play goal from Kyle Gaffney.

Harrison Israels buried the last dagger with an empty net goal after a pass from Braden Birnie. Next one Augustana sets its sights on the U.S. National Under-18 Team next weekend, which will play in two exhibition games. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday, March 8 at 7:07 PM and Saturday, March 9 at 6:07 PM GoAugie.com

