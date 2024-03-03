Black bears close the blue chicken for invited guests





Next game: vs. Idaho State University 8-3-2024 | 11:00 AM March. 08 (Fri) / 11:00 am vs Idaho State University History NEWARK, Del. The University of Maine softball team concluded the Blue Hen Invitational on Sunday with a single-game match against Bucknell, losing to the Bison. The Black Bears won 1-2 this weekend. Game 11

Score:Bucknell 7, Maine 1

Facts:Bucknell 5-9, Maine 1-10

Stadium:Delaware softball diamond

How it happened Bucknell took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Krista France singled up the middle in the bottom of the second for Maine's first baserunner of the day, but stranded.

singled up the middle in the bottom of the second for Maine's first baserunner of the day, but stranded. The Bison would add a run in the third and two in the fourth for a 7-0 lead heading into Maine's fourth at bat Katie Jo Moery hit a triple and then scored on one Anna Margetis single to get Maine on the board.

hit a triple and then scored on one single to get Maine on the board. Kennedy priest singled to lead off the fifth and Gabby Papuska doubled to start the sixth, but both runners were left on base. Game notes Alysen Rieth started, gaining 0.2 and allowing four runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out one Kaly Thomas threw 6.1 innings, gave up three runs on four hits, struckout four and walked three.

started, gaining 0.2 and allowing four runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out one threw 6.1 innings, gave up three runs on four hits, struckout four and walked three. Moery went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Her triple was her first this season and the fifth of her career.

Papushka went 1-for-3 with her first double of the season and 14th of her career.

Francia went 1-for-2 with a walk, while Margetis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Priest went 1-for-3. Next one Maine heads to Colorado and Nebraska next week, the Black Bears will participate in the Colorado State Rams Invitational March 8-10, where they will face Idaho State, Colorado State and Drake Maine will then play a doubleheader with Northern Colorado on Tuesday in Bellevue , Neb. , 12 March.

