What's next for MSU hockey after Spartans capture first Big Ten title in program history?

With continued hard work and a season like no other, the Michigan State Spartans hockey team is the Big Ten regular season champion for the first time in conference history. Here's a recap of MSU's final weekend of the regular season and what awaits the team as it heads into the Big Ten Tournament.

The final week of the regular season was on the line for the Spartans as they were two points ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers, and with an outright win for MSU to earn three points, they were able to get the win they needed had. are crowned Big Ten Champions. But the 5-2 victory did not come easily for the team, as it does all the time there was a fight for their crown.

It took a long time,” senior forward Jeremy Davidson said postgame night one. “Obviously two years ago I wouldn't have thought we'd be where we were, but we've put in a lot of work, the right guys here, the right coaches, and were exactly where we needed to be. It's unreal.”

The Badgers came flying off the puck drop and within 45 seconds they made a name for themselves on the board and went up against the Spartans early, but MSU had a quick rebuttal and kept getting into the groove of the game.

Our line went out, first team, had a good team and some good chances, and it's just that urgency and that mentality of, 'We have to win one game and one period is 20 minutes long,' and we did that. so it felt good, Davidson said.

Davidson finished with two goals on the first night of the series, one on an even goal and one on an empty net Cleaner.

Although the score had shown a win for the Spartans, the shot count heavily favored their opponents as Wisconsin put 44 shots on goal, matching the best save total of the season for a freshman goaltender. Trey Augustine. The opening minutes of the third period were a turn for MSU, however, as the Spartans controlled their offensive zone and helped Augustinus in the net and takes over the game.

The first five or six minutes of the (third) period, we had most of the action behind us, Augustinus said. And then for me, kind of realizing that if they get a good opportunity just take over and don't let it in.

Although the shots favored the Badgers, Michigan State continued to play Spartan hockey to victory, and a game-winning goal for the Spartans to clinch the title came from a graduate forward. Reed Lebster with just over seven minutes left in the third period, he wrapped himself in front of the Wisconsin goaltender and hit five-hole to give the Spartans a 3–2 lead. That winning goal was followed by two more empty goals for some assurance, MSU said eventually won 5-2.

Because the 5-2 win was meaningful, the moments on the ice after the team victory were the most meaningful; it took a long time for Spartan hockey team.

I'm proud of our boys, it's not easy, you're talking 23 years since we've done it, Nightingale said. And speaking of a regular season championship… this is the 23rd game in our conference and all seven (teams) are in the top 25 of PairWise, (so there are) no off nights. I'm proud of the boys, super excited for them, that's something they will be with them for the rest of their lives.

Night two

The second night of the series, on the other hand, presented a challenge for the Spartans as they fell to Wisconsin by a final score of 4-1 to split the final series of the regular season. But the mentality going into the game leading up to the play-offs was that it could be anyone's game time.

I think we knew it was going to be a tough game, it was a really unique situation,” Nightingale said. “We're playing against a really good team, we were neck-and-neck and we won the conference.” last night (during their) Senior Night, and I think they only lost one game at home, Nightingale said. I give (Wisconsin) credit because they came out and they were really hungry, and they were on our heels.”

The Badgers' hunger was evident within the first three minutes as they replicated an early goal from the first night of the series to get up early and continued to score a second goal shortly afterwards in their pursuit of victory over the Spartans.

Augustine had a 36-save night and totaled 80 saves over the weekend, putting in a dominant defensive performance between the pipes to help his team to victory on night one and keep the pucks. off the net on night two.

Sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart had the only goal for the team in the first period during the power play to prevent a shutout against the team Badgers.

The Spartans continue their work as the end of the regular season is just the beginning of the postseason, and what's next for the team hoping to continue playing their own season? Spartan hockey.

What's next?

With the dominant 5-2 win on night one of the series and capturing the Big Ten regular season title, the Spartans claimed the No. 1 seed in the expectant conference tournament.

With the No. 1 seed, this gives Michigan State the weekend of March 8-10 off while the other teams in the conference continue to fight for a spot in the second round of the tournament, but MSU won't play until March 16. team the Spartans will play will be determined by the outcome of the best-of-three series between Notre Dame and University of Michigan.

MSU will play one of those two teams in a one-game semifinal matchup, and that will decide who will play in the Big Ten Championship. game.

The Spartans' game time on March 16 has yet to be determined tickets have yet to be announced for sale, but will begin on March 8 at 10 a.m. when they open for the public.

The Spartans end their record-breaking regular season with a record of 15-6-2 as they head to play more postseason hockey in the Big Ten Tournament against the lowest remaining seed, and continue on the journey to more victorious results.