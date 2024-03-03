Table tennis ready for the start of the 13th African Games in Ghana





Table tennis enthusiasts are gearing up for the exciting start of the 13th African Games, which will take place in Accra, Ghana from March 8 to 23, with table tennis as the opening event. One of the sports expected to showcase exceptional talents and skills, athletes from 29 countries will compete in seven events, with all eyes on Africa's highest-ranked player, Quadri Aruna of Nigeria, who is determined to win the men's singles title conquer, a feat he has yet to achieve in his illustrious career. The Accra International Conference Center will host the table tennis event for seven days, with intense competition between 84 men and 62 women vying for the coveted prizes in their respective categories. According to the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), the men's singles tournament will kick off, with 18 men's teams divided into six groups of three each, while the 12 women's teams will compete in four groups. The top teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages of the event. In previous editions of the games, Egypt was dominant in all events and won the majority of gold medals ahead of Nigeria, a former heavyweight on the continent. In the men's singles category, defending champion Olajide Omotayo will have high expectations as he looks to repeat his previous success. However, he will face stiff competition from both emerging talent and seasoned players, including Aruna. Meanwhile, defending women's singles champion Dina Meshref will aim to retain her title amid stiff competition, especially from her compatriot Hana Goda, who has shown exceptional performances in the recent championships. Khaled El-Salhy, President of ATTF, expressed excitement over the impressive turnout of teams for the games, highlighting the opportunity to showcase talents and skills, especially among emerging players such as Nigerian youngster Matthew Kuti, who is set to is making its mark on the continental playing field. phase. Post views: 65

