Bucknell University

Elvin Edmonds IV scored twelve points, along with six assists and a pair of steals Carrot Beejiek matched him with 12 points and added six rebounds. Josh Bascoe scored nine, including the dagger shot with one minute to play. Noah Williamson added eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks, three of which came in the final three minutes of the game as Bucknell suffocated the Leopards, outscoring them 23-6 in the final 8:35 of the game.
Kyle Jenkins and Eric Sondberg each scored 12 points for Lafayette, the No. 3 seed, which will face archrival Lehigh, the No. 6 seed, in the quarterfinals.
“This is all about the players,” the head coach said John Griffin III subsequently. “I am so proud of the effort they have put in, from day one and through the grind of a long season. We have more we want to accomplish, but tonight we need to take a moment to celebrate what it means for these guys to win a rivalry game on Senior Night in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison got cold shooting starts in both halves, going 3-for-19 in the first and 3-for-16 in the second, but they found their stride at the right time. Ian Motta's buzzer-beating three gave Bucknell a 26-24 halftime lead, but Lafayette hit three treys in a 12-0 run that gave the visitors a seven-point lead early in the second stanza.
It was still a seven-point game after Luka Savicevic's jumper with 8:49 to go, but the Bison limited the Leopards to just three more buckets the rest of the way.
Bijiek tapped in his own miss to set up the final push. Jack Forrest drove to the rim to cut the deficit to two, and after the Bison forced a Lafayette shot-clock violation, Bascoe made a beautiful feed to Bijiek for a layup that tied the game at 46.
After five minutes it was all level at 48, and again it was Bijiek who hit a big shot in crunch time. His fadeaway jumper in the key with 4:01 to go gave the Bison the lead, and they would never relinquish it.
Edmonds converted a short baseline jumper, and after Devin Hines scored on a decent reverse layup, Williamson splashed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a 55-50 game with 1:44 left. The Bison batted away an entry pass and Bijiek forced a held ball with the arrowhead in Bucknell's favor, then Bascoe dribbled through the Lafayette zone and finished through contact for a seven-point lead. Sondberg missed a three-pointer, Edmonds made both ends of a 1-and-1, and the Bison had the lead 59-50 with 40 seconds left.
What a finish Josh Bascoe! The Bison are up by 7 with 0:55 left. #rayBucknell
Watch: https://t.co/2BpfVWK2f8@PatriotLeagueTV | @ESPN pic.twitter.com/pNtkz9FDAL
Bucknell MBasketball (@Bucknell_MBB) March 3, 2024
Bucknell, who avenged an overtime loss at Easton earlier this year, won despite shooting just 38.6 percent and going 5-of-27 from three-point range. But the Bison continued their strong defensive run, holding the Leopards to 35.1 percent shooting overall and 7-for-29 from the arc.
Over the last three games, all wins, Bucknell's opponents are averaging 45.7 points per game while shooting 32.5 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from three-point range.
Before the game, the program recognized senior managers Jake de Luca and Nick Sperduto, along with players Jos WegForest, and Alek Delev. Delev, a walk-on from Bulgaria, was honored with his home country's national anthem, along with a video tribute from his parents and brother, who were unable to attend. He also earned his first collegiate start.
Forrest, who had eight points and seven rebounds in the game, jumped at center against 7-foot Justin Vander Baan, while Griffin started five guards on Senior Night.
Bucknell will look to avenge two regular-season losses to American, 71-63 at Sojka Pavilion and 75-66 in overtime at Bender Arena. This will be the second year in a row that the Bison and Eagles will meet in the postseason. A year ago, American knocked off the Bison 64-59 in the first round in DC
