Mountain climbers ride Chiricos Strong start to series win





CARBONDALE, Ill. App State took the lead earlier Dante Chirico even took the mound, and the right-hander didn't allow a hit through his first five innings as App State beat Southern Illinois 8-1 to win the weekend series. Chirico (win, 2-0) hit a batter in the first and allowed a walk in the fourth, but did not allow a runner beyond second base until the sixth inning. After losing the no-hitter on back-to-back singles to start the sixth, the Chapin, SC native was able to limit the damage to just an RBI groundout, closing out the frame for a quality start. Chirico fanned four and allowed just four baserunners in this outing, in a career-high six innings of work. App State (9-2) starting pitching was excellent in the series. Chirico, Jackson Steensma And Bradley Wilson combined to produce 17 innings, allowing just four earned runs (2.12 ERA) on seven hits while striking out 14. Banks Tolley opened the scoring for the Mountaineers with a home run to three batters in center field in the ball game. The homer was Tolley's second of the week and fourth of the season. App State then backed up Chirico's effort with a four-run fifth inning to create some separation. With one out, Alex Aguila And Joseph Zamora added up back-to-back singles, and C.J. Boyd ran to load the bases. Austin St Laurent then hit a ball that was mishandled by the Salukis' first baseman, allowing two runs to be scored on the play. After Boyd scored on a wild pitch, Drew Holderbach posted St. Laurent with an RBI groundout, while eight Mountaineers hit in the frame. App State's bullpen was also strong. Gray LaSpaluto worked 0.2 scoreless innings and gave way to Max Tramontana who escaped trouble in the seventh and would post a scoreless eighth inning. Zach Lewis struck two batters in a scoreless ninth and hasn't allowed a run in six appearances this season. The Mountaineers put the game away with a three-run top of the ninth. Aguila set the table again with a leadoff double, and Zamora was hit by a pitch to put the game up by two. St. Laurent brought in the first run of the inning on a single through the left side, and Tolley capped a three-hit game with an RBI double, leaving one batter behind. After a walk to Holderbach, Adam Quintero was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing another run and lifting the lead to 8-1. Quintero finished with a three-hit effort as the Mountaineers scored 12 as a team. App State returns to action on Tuesday as the Mountaineers No. 12 Visit Duke in Durham. First pitch is at Jack Coombs Field at 4 p.m. The 2024 App State Baseball season is presented by Chick-fil-A.

