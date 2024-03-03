Preview: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket series | Cricket news

Two South Asian countries are set to resume their heated cricket rivalry with a three-match Twenty20 series as they eye the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, not India and Pakistan, will play the first match of the T20 series in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday, less than three months ahead of the year's showpiece cricket event.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Sunday he wants his team to use the series to perfect the format ahead of the World Cup in June.

The series marks the start of Sri Lanka's month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three one-day internationals and two Tests.

Shanto said it was crucial to play as a team, noting that they had big wins last year when everyone contributed.

Bangladesh defeated world champions England 3-0 at home in 2023, and also won series against the Republic of Ireland and Afghanistan, before drawing a three-match series 1-1 against New Zealand.

Shanto said he wanted to keep the momentum going into this year's World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Last year we did well in T20s, he told reporters.

It is very important that we play eight or eleven games before we go to the World Cup.

If we take these games and decide how we want to play in the World Cup, then it is easy to plan.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said he expected a very competitive series between two good sides.

It is clear that we are now in the run-up to an important match at the World Cup, he said.

What we need to do is focus on what is in front of us and remember what we were aiming for.

Return of the Nagin dance rivalry

The teams have developed a hotly contested rivalry in recent years, and every time they meet there is no shortage of provocative words on the field and placards in the stands.

Venomous celebrations on the field, which started with the Nagin dance in 2018, are also almost a permanent fixture.

The last time the two teams met was during the 50-over World Cup, when Bangladesh won by three wickets, but not without controversial scenes on the field.

Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka became the first cricketer to be dismissed after a timeout in an international match as he failed to take hold and declare himself ready to meet the bowler within the stipulated time of two minutes since the dismissal of the last batter.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timeout dismissal, which was upheld by the on-field umpire.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are both in Group D for the World Cup, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.

The second and third T20 matches will be held on March 6 and 9, both also in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka, who arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, will also play three one-day internationals and two Tests during the month-long tour.

Head-to-head record

Bangladesh have never defeated Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 series. Both teams have met thirteen times and Sri Lanka has the upper hand with nine wins compared to Bangladesh's three.

Team news: Bangladesh

Bangladesh have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali, replacing injured uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam.

Off-spinner Aliss suffered a finger injury while playing for Comilla Victorians in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League.

Selection from Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jaker Ali Anik .

Team news: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the first two matches due to a disciplinary suspension. Meanwhile, Kusal Perera is battling a respiratory infection and is replaced by Niroshan Dickwella.

Selection Sri Lanka:Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Dushara, Jeffrey Vandersay