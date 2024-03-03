Sports
Miami football needs offensive improvement over the Top 25, ACC teams in 2024
In their first season under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, the Miami football team showed explosive potential. Miami needs to improve its offensive splits against ACC, Power Five and ranked teams in 2024. New quarterback Cameron Ward is expected to light up Miami's offense this season.
Miami finished third in the ACC averaged 31.5 points per game in 2023. The Hurricanes fell to sixth in the ACC in conference games with an average of 26.3 PPG. Miami finished fifth in the ACC in 2023 versus ranked opponents with an average of 21.3 PPG. The Hurricanes also ranked sixth in the ACC versus Power Five opponents with an average of 28.2 PPG.
Miami was 37th against Power Five opponents and 39th nationally in scoring against ranked teams in 2023. The Hurricanes were 33rd nationally with an average of 39.6 PPG in wins and 34th with an average of 22 .0 PPG in losses. Miami had six games in 2023 with 30 or more points and two with 20 or fewer.
The Hurricanes ranked 31st nationally in 2023, averaging 431.2 yards per game. Miami was second in the ACC in total offense in 2023. The Hurricanes ranked fourth in the ACC, with an average of 402.3 YPG opponents in the conference. Miami ranked 33rd nationally in 2023 with an average of 398.0 total YPG versus Power Five opponents.
The Hurricanes ranked 33rd nationally against Power Five teams, averaging 398.0 YPG. Miami ranked 32nd, with an average of 368.8 total YPG versus ranked teams in 2023. Miami was 21st, with an average of 458.9 total YPG versus unranked teams in 2023. The Hurricanes finished 33rd, with an average of 463.7 total YPG in wins in 2023.
Miami finished 22nd with an average of 393.2 YPG in wins in 2023. The Hurricanes were 20th nationally against teams with winning records averaging 419.7 YPG and 24th with an average of 29.1 PPG. Miami ranked 41st with an average of 35.0 PPG versus teams with a .500 record or worse in 2023. More offensive consistency in 2024 will be crucial.
