No. 20 women's tennis goes 1-1 on Sunday





GRANVILLE, Ohio (March 3, 2024) The No. 20 Denison University women's tennis team played twice at home on Sunday, winning 9-0 against Kalamazoo College before losing 8-1 to No. 17 ranked Case Western Reserve University. Playing at the Mitchell Center against Kalamazoo, the duos of Dasha Chistyakova And Peyton Oda (No. 2 doubles) and Elizabeth Hoe And Anna Leach (No. 3 doubles) won both 8-4 earlier Caroline Lopez And Kendall Schrader earned an 8-5 win over first place. In singles, Chistyakova won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot, Caroline Kittel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Lopez won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Maia Nowicki won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Finally, Hoo won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, while Leach triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6. The action then moved outside as the Big Red battled the Spartans in a battle between two top-20 nationally ranked teams. Denison dropped all three doubles matches as Nowicki and Chistyakova fell 8-5 in the first and lost Kittle and Oda 8-6 in the third. In singles, Chistyakova lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at No. 3, Leach fell 7-5, 6-0 in the six-hole and Oda lost 6-1, 6-4 in the top spot. Denison's only win against Case was a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (14-12) victory in a third-set super tiebreaker against Kittle at No. 2 singles. Denison's record rose to 2-5 overall this season. Kalamazoo, the 2023 MIAA regular-season champion, lost 8-1 to No. 18 Kenyon College on Friday and 9-0 to Case on Saturday in a neutral-site match in Denison, all before making three losses in three days against top -20 teams with their loss to the Big Red on Sunday. The Hornets are now 4-3 on the year, while Case improved to 5-1 on the season. The Spartans are looking to continue their success of the past two years, when the team qualified for the NCAA Championship in back-to-back seasons. Next up, Denison begins its Spring Break action on Sunday, March 10 at the USTA National Campus against the University of Rochester and Birmingham-Southern College.

