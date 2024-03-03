13 Men's Hockey clinches #2 seed with senior night win over RPI

Next game: Second lowest remaining seed 15-3-2024 | TBA ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) March. 15 (Friday) / to be determined Second lowest remaining seed History

ITHACA, NY A two-assist night from freshman year Jonathan Chestnut and a 21-save performance from the junior goaltender Ian Shane carried the No. 13-ranked Cornell men's hockey team to a 3-1 victory over RPI in front of 3,723 on Senior Night at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.

The win for the Big Red (17-6-6, 12-6-4 ECAC Hockey) cemented Cornell as the No. 2 seed for this year's ECAC Hockey Championship, indicating that Cornell will host the second lowest remaining seed. round matchups.

Junior attackers Jack O'Leary And Sullivan Mack and freshmen forward Jake Kraft all scored in the win for the Big Red.

Tyler Hotson spoiled Cornell's bid for a shutout late in the third period with a goal. Jack Watson stopped 25 shots in the setback for the Engineers (9-21-4, 6-13-3 ECAC), who will enter the ECAC Hockey Championship as a No. 12 seed and travel to Clarkson for a puck drop at 7 p.m. Saturday March 9.

O'Leary gave Cornell the lead almost seven minutes into the game, netting a loose rebound on a shot from Jonathan Chestnut who saved Watson.

After players from both teams battled for possession behind the RPI cage, Kraft gained control and tucked the puck into Watson's left path to put the Big Red up by two.

An aggressive pass from Cornell and a takeaway from Mack extended Cornell's lead to 3-0 just midway through the second period. After Mack forced the turnover in the defensive zone, Castagna advanced the puck to Mack, who quickly knocked the puck into the far bottom corner of the goal.

Cornell appeared to have scored a goal early in the third period to make it a 4-0 game, but RPI bench boss David Smith opted to challenge the ruling, wiping the Big Red goal off the scoreboard.

Nearly halfway through the third, RPI found the back of the net on a rebound shot. Cornell disputed the ruling of the goal, which also led to a goal being overturned and the Engineers left without a goal.

With a potential shutout closing in for Cornell, RPI's Jimmy Goffredo ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle that Shane saved, but Hotson pounced on the rebound to cut Big Red's lead with 1:44 remaining.

RPI tried to score with an extra attacker, but Shane was able to stop the last three shot attempts during the final seven seconds of the match.

GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 120th all-time meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell improved its record against RPI to 70-39-11 while improving to 7-1-0 over the last eight against the Engineers.

The win extended Cornell's streak to consecutive seasons of 12 wins in ECAC Hockey play to seven. It also marks the 18th time the Big Red has won at least 12 conference games in a season Mike Schafer '86 dating back to the 1995-1996 campaign.

With his two-assist night, Castagna registered his fifth multi-point night and his third multi-assist performance of the season. His point total also rose to 22 (nine goals, 13 assists), marking the most points for a Cornell freshman since Anthony Angello (11-1324) in 2015-16.

Cornell improved to 15-2-0 when scoring at least three goals this season and is 12-0-1 when allowing one goal or fewer.

NEXT ONE

Cornell has next weekend off before hosting a best-of-three quarterfinal series at Lynah Rink from March 15-17. Fans can now purchase tickets for all three potential games atBigRedTix.com.