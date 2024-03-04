Sports
The Wichita State table tennis team strives for national competitive success – The Sunflower
When new people join the Wichita State table tennis team, they are quickly told that it is not your average ping pong club. The team treats itself like an NCAA organization; nationally recruiting, training and competing.
Head coach PJ Phachantry founded the team when he attended college in 2007. He said from the start the team was very competitive.
From the beginning, my vision for it was, 'I want us to compete nationally right away,'” Phachantry said. I don't want us to be seen as a ping-pong club. I want to be seen as a table tennis organization.
In their first year, the team already competed nationally. Of division championships since 2007, featuring schools such as the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska Lincoln, the Shockers have won 10, the most of any team in the division.
On February 14, the team ended their season with another division title. Drew Smith, who is currently enrolled at Butler Community College but plays for the Shockers, and senior Chris Prout placed first in doubles. Smith also won the singles.
Phachantry said he started the sport at age 12 when his father took him to Sunset Banquet Hall in south Wichita.
Since then, I've been here ten to twelve hours a week, Phachantry said. It's like a routine. It's part of my life now.
Phachantry said he is committed to Wichita State for the long term.
“I've been in Wichita all my life,” Phachantry said. As long as I'm here, I don't see myself doing anything other than helping the Wichita State team.
Victor DiMartino said he started playing competitive table tennis at the age of 15. He decided to attend Wichita State in part because of the table tennis program.
Wichita State was at a local tournament I went to, DiMartino said. I saw them play and I thought, Wow, this is legit, and I wanted to be a part of that.
DiMartino is currently a senior and team captain. He said he plans to help coach the team in an official capacity in two years, after he exhausts his final year of eligibility. As captain, he already fulfills a coaching and leadership role.
There was one teammate that we had,” DiMartino said. My coach didn't want to train with him because he had zero experience. So he said, OK, Victor, this is your fault. And now he's currently the third best player on the team, and he hasn't lost in a tournament in a long time.
Phachantry said the team's success is partly due to the support of the community.
There are a lot of schools that run it just like a normal club, so having that mentality has helped, Phachantry said.
DiMartino said that even though he is the best player, the team has a lot of talented players who help them succeed.
People can carry a team in basketball, football or baseball, but in table tennis if you only have one good player who wins one match and loses the other three, it doesn't matter, DiMartino said. You could have the best player in the world on your team, but you need a strong foundation.
This year the team did not participate in the regional or national tournament because it was too expensive, but DiMartino said the national tournament is the goal next year.
“I went to the national championships as an individual player, but I want the whole team to go to the national championships and compete in the team event,” DiMartino said. And next year I think we can do that.
The Wichita State table tennis team practices on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings in the Sunset Banquet Hall. Everyone is welcome to join and play. For more information, visit them Facebook page.
Editor's note: DiMartino is a current staff member of The Sunflower. We felt it was crucial to include his perspective as a leader in the table tennis team.
