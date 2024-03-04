Baywide Cricket: Te Puke and Ppmoa draw





Te Pukes Mikaere Leef scored 50 runs and took five wickets for 32 in the match against Ppmoa.

Baywide cricket Te Puke were one of the top three Baywide teams to fail to earn winning points in the Versatile Williams Cup during the weekend encounters. On the short trip to Ppmoa, Te Puke batted first, while Mikaere Leef led the way with a neat half-century. Ppmoa bowler Sam Wilson bowled with genuine enthusiasm and finished with five wickets for 39 runs. Ppmoa made a good start to the chase and had a chance of success throughout. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Needing three runs for victory on the last ball of the encounter, Paul Inglis and Michael Burns ran two, exhausting Burns, and the two sides were awarded three points each for a shared result, with both teams scoring 178 runs each. The result means Te Puke now tops the table with 28 match points. One of the biggest upsets in Baywide cricket in many years occurred when Tauranga Boys College recorded a nine-wicket victory over Mount Maunganui at Nicholson Field. Baywide cricket heavyweights Mount Maunganui were bowled out for a paltry 93 in just the 28th over. The Mounts' highest score of 23 was an indicator of the success of the home side's bowling attack. Scott Curtis and Reuben Carter were both rewarded with three bowling scalps each. Tauranga Boys comfortably worked their way to a nine-wicket victory. Nihar Parmar was the hosts' best reply with an unbeaten 44, while Luke Scrimgeour contributed 27 not out. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Cadets left the danger zone in the standings, with a win over Greerton, after the home side were removed for a modest 136. Blayne Fraser (47 no) and Chris Mascall (45) took charge of the Cadet's fortunes by recording victory with five wickets to spare. Lake Taup was another team that failed to establish a defensible target as it was removed for 108 by the Central Indians. Thirty runs from Julian Danby secured the Rotorua team victory by five wickets. The ND Fergus Hickey Rosebowl match at Fergusson Park in Tauranga failed to produce a result after day two was rained out. Bay of Plenty won the toss and elected to bowl in the two-day match. Waikato Valley got off to a good start, scoring 50 runs before their first batter was removed. With the Bays' opponents beginning to get away from them at 90/3, they introduced their third bowling change, from Peter Drysdale's right-arm spin. Drysdale, who made his Bay of Plenty debut way back in the 2009/10 season, took six consecutive wickets for 71 runs, to play an impressive role in Waikato Valley being dismissed for 187 runs. Drysdale has had a long and illustrious career in the Bay of Plenty comic. He holds the record for Bay of Plenty appearances, with 128 matches, and is just 56 runs shy of the 4,000 run mark. Drysdale's six-wicket haul took his all-time wicket tally to 70. His six-wicket bag is the 73rd by a Bay player since the first Bay of Plenty match in 1932. Bay of Plenty made a short and sharp display on the Fergusson Park batting strip on Saturday, posting 77 for the loss of four wickets. BOPCA Versatile Williams Cup Results Generation Homes Lake Taup 108 (Jake Rowe 3/14) lost to Sandford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 109/5 (Julian Danby 30) Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 93 (Scott Curtis 3/7, Reuben Carter 3/17) lost to Craigs Tauranga Boys College 94/1 (Nihar Parmar 44no) Flying Mullet Te Puke 178 (Mikaere Leef 50, Tasman Carsons 32; Sam Wilson 5/39, Stu Farquhar 3/24) tied with Ppmoa 178 (Pieter Osbourne 36, Paul Inglis 35no, Xavier Lee 35; Mikaere Leef 5/32) Eves Realty Greerton 138 lost to Element IMF Cadets 139/5 (Blayne Fraser 47no, Chris Mascall 45) Points table (provisional) Te Puke 28, Greerton 26, Mount Maunganui 26, Ppmoa 23, Cadets 23, Lake Taup 21, Central Indians 18, Geyser City 15, Tauranga Boys College 11. ND Fergus Hickey Rosebowl @ Fergusson Park 2/3 March 2024 Waikato Valley 187 (Peter Drysdale 6/71) v Bay of Plenty 77/4 no result was achieved due to rain on day two. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

