What we learned from the semi-finals of March 1 and 2

Vermont high school hockey teams, boys and girls across the state, set out this weekend in search of championships and the chance to play on the big ice of Gutterson Fieldhouse.

What we learned and who stood out during Friday night's Division I girls semifinals between BFA-St. Albans and South Burlington and Division II girls between Hartford vs. Middlebury?

And how did South Burlington pull away from Mount Mansfield in Saturday's DI boys' hockey semifinals?

Read on below for more information on all three games (the most recent game is at the top):

Vermont HS playoff scores for March 1:CVU girls, MMU boys win DI Nordic titles

To enjoy!

'The game goes through him': Van Mullen lifts South Burlington to finals

Lucas Van Mullen floated around Mount Mansfield's defenders with effortless precision and nonchalantly fired a wrister that clattered off the post and into the back of the net twice in a two-goal, one-assist performance in the 5-1 victory of covered top-seeded South Burlington. over No. 5 Mount Mansfield in the Division I boys hockey semifinals on Saturday at Cairns Arena.

The icing on the cake of the Wolves' third period? Van Mullen could only chuckle at the sentence. The junior spent most of his post-game interview heaping praise on teammates and their opponent.

“Everyone on our team loves each other and we all trust each other,” Van Mullen said. “And when that happens, you won't lose, because we know we have each other's backs and we'll give it our all.”

After Nick Kelly and Van Mullen scored goals 1:03 apart in the second period, the latter on the power play, the Wolves needed a decisive third period to put aside the Cougars, last year's D-II finalist to make.

Leading 2-1 at the start of the third, Van Mullen put WIll Bradley to the curb by winning the puck along the boards and sliding a pass on the other end for Bradley to tap home. Less than five minutes later, Van Mullen pulled his individual skate through the MMU blue line before Harry Poquette closed out the scoring with 1:52 to go.

“He's great. When he's on the ice, the game goes through him. He's been a dominant guy on the ice for us all year,” South Burlington coach Sean Jones said of Van Mullen. “He's one of those guys when you need someone to go the extra mile, he's there. And he's got the confidence and the ability.”

More:Vermont HS Playoff Scores for Saturday, March 2: See how your favorite team did

Alexandre Romanko scored a rebound goal after Garret Carter's break chance and Lucas Parisi collected 45 saves to go a long way in thwarting the Wolves' high-flying, deep attack that afternoon.

“We knew we were deeper than them and we felt if we wore them out for a while, we would eventually wear them out,” said Jones, whose son, Owen Jones, is a senior captain for MMU. “What a great effort they have put in. Bruce (Garrapy) is doing a good job with those guys. They have a limited number of players and they compete hard every game.”

Van Mullen said of Parisi: “He was incredible the whole game. I was making shots from the point and he was throwing pads to places I couldn't even imagine reaching.”

South Burlington advances to Thursday's final to play No. 2 Rice, a 7-0 winner over Burr and Burton, in Saturday's second doubleheader match in Cairns. The Wolves will appear in a title game for the first time since 2015.

“We're so excited that we've been talking about it before the season even started,” Van Mullen said of playing for a state title. “The fact that we were able to perform like this today was huge for everyone.”

James Chagnon made 15 saves in the South Burlington goal.

Power play goals separate No. 1 BFA from South Burlington

Stopped by South Burlington goalie Taylor Tobrocke in the first period and early in the second frame, BFA continued to connect.

“We tried to find the angles against her, but she shut us down pretty bad,” BFA coach Luke Cioffi said of Tobrocke. “Like we told the girls, we just have to keep getting people up front.”

Then a breakthrough. A South Burlington hooking penalty gave the Comets an extra skater.

And the Comets took full advantage.

Senior Rae Alexander scored a short-side power-play goal for the opening game, the top-seeded Comets added another man advantage in the next period, and the state powerhouse program put No. 4 South Burlington ahead 5-1 to slide. to next week's Division I title game.

The Comets (17-3-2), who own 11 DI titles in the VPA era, will play the winner of Saturday's semifinal between No. 2 Kingdom Blades and No. 3 Burlington/Colchester for the championship on Thursday night.

Alexander grabbed a loose puck along the boards and circled in front from a tight angle before sliding the puck past Tobrocke (31 saves) for the 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the second.

“I saw the top left corner and thought, 'I might as well go for it,'” Alexander said.

BFA's second goal, also on the power play, came at 8:56 of the third period when Kali Cushing delivered a low shot from the point that went off the left post and into the goal.

“(Tobrocke) had a great game. I think we were able to fight through and keep bombarding her with shots and they came through,” Alexander said. “(South Burlington is) such a good team, so we had to take advantage of the deficit. It's definitely important to score those power-play goals.”

South Burlington coach Courtney Barrett said the penalties were costly.

“That's six, eight minutes in the box that we can't have against a top team,” Barrett said. “We played hard and as a coaching staff we are not angry with the way we played. That's all we can ask for.”

Trailing 2-0, South Burlington created opportunities to cut the deficit in half, including back-to-back shots from the point. But BFA goalkeeper Makenna Montgomery (20 saves) had the job.

“She has been a rock all season. She has been so impressive and I hope she can convey that in the chic,” Alexander said of her goalkeeper.

Montgomery's saves led to BFA's third goal. Seconds after the senior netminder made the second stop, freshman Lilly Ferraro weaved through the heart of the South Burlington defense and took to the air for a 3-0 margin.

“That third goal was a sigh of relief,” Cioffi said.

The Wolves (16-5-1) got one back when Hadia Ahmed scored a breakaway goal with 3:06 to play. But Alexander knocked in a bouncing puck from center ice for an empty-netter with 1:03 on the clock. South Burlington sent in reserves for ice time and freshman Maren McGinn scored another BFA goal for the final 5-1 margin.

“They're a really good hockey team. They do all the little things right. They're lit every shift and they have three really good lines,” Barrett said of the Comets. “It's not a 5-1 game, we are two very competitive teams and we both have a lot of talent.”

Down two lines, the Wolves ran out of steam in the third period and failed to “put enough bodies in front of the net,” Barrett said.

“We kind of hugged it out and we just had to be up front and look for some tips and look for waste goals that I talk about all the time,” Barrett said. “We competed, but I knew there would come a time when we would run out of legs. We held on and we did what we could.”

Alexander added an assist to her two goals, while Bri Jarvis, Kate Storms and Arleigh Richard also picked up helpers for the Comets.

Hartford's barrage of shots weakens Middlebury

In mid-December, Hartford skated to a one-goal win over Middlebury. That result and Friday night's game in the Division II semifinals couldn't be further apart for Hurricanes coach Kylie Young.

'To be honest, we would have much preferred Woodstock. The evil you know,” Young said of their rival. “We played Middlebury so early in the season, it's hard to know.”

What Young did know was that Middlebury goaltender Ruby Hubbell had a high save percentage entering the semifinals. So the Hurricanes' plan was simple: stack the shots.

The strategy worked.

A pair of second-period goals off pile-ups in front of the net lifted No. 2 Hartford to a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded Middlebury, advancing the Hurricanes to Tuesday's D-II title game.

“The only way we're going to move forward is to hit (Hubbell) with shots. That was our goal and we didn't stop, we just kept shooting,” Young said. “She played a great game, but you can only stop so many.”

More:Vermont high school hockey playoff primer and round-by-round predictions

In a match with 14 combined penalties, Hartford (15-6-1) spread out scoring Emma Bazin, Madison Barwood, Zoe Zanleoni and Braelyn Park with the points to reach the program's second title game in three years.

“We knew we had to compete and win 50-50 pucks. That kept the puck in the offensive zone and got as many shots as we did,” Young said. “My girls played phenomenal, everyone had a great game.”

Hartford will aim for its first title in program history in Tuesday's final at 6 p.m. The Hurricanes will play the winner of the semifinal between U-32 and Missisquoi on Saturday.

McKenna Raymond scored for Middlebury and Hubbell finished with 26 saves. Nella Bowen recorded seven stops for Hartford.

Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@aabrami5.