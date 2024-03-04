2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships: India's Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel draw





India drew a nil at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland afterwards Jeswin Aldrin finished 13th in the men's category long jump event and Praveen Chithravel placed 11th in the triple jump. The two were the only ones Indian athletes compete at the 19th edition of the World Indoor Athletics Championships. In the men's long jump, Jeswin Aldrin, competing in a field of 16, cleared a distance of 7.69 meters to finish 13th. The Indian athlete achieved his target in his first attempt and made a mistake on the next two, finishing outside the top eight and being eliminated. Aldrin's effort fell well short of his personal best of 7.97 meters – also the national indoor record – with which he won the silver medal at last year's Asian Indoor Championships. The 22-year-old also holds India's national outdoor record of 8.42 metres. Last month, Aldrin jumped 7.83m to finish third at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia. Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic and world champion, successfully defended his indoor long jump title in Glasgow, but only just. Both Tentoglou and Italy's Mattia Furlani, the eventual silver medalist, recorded a distance of 8.22 metres, but the tie-break went the way of the Greek jumpers as he had the better second-best jump. Jamaican Carey McLeod won bronze with 8.21m. Later in the day, Praveen Chithravel placed 11th in a 14-man men's triple jump field. Chithravel, who holds the national record of 17.37m, gradually improved as the competition progressed. After posting 15.76m and 16.29m with his first two jumps, the Indian athlete achieved a season's best 16.45m with his third attempt, but could not avoid elimination. Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango, the 2023 outdoor world champion, took gold at the event with the season's best jump of 17.53 metres, while Algeria's Yasser Mohammed Triki (17.35 metres) and Portugal's Tiago Pereira ( 17.08 meters) took silver and bronze. respectively. Last year's champion, Lazaro Martinez of Cuba, finished a lowly eighth place. India is yet to win a medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

