Baseball wins Series with 10-9 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne





Next game: in the state of Mississippi 8-3-2024 | 6 p.m March. 08 (Fri) / 6 p.m bee The state of Mississippi EVANSVILLE, Indiana. The University of Evansville baseball team exploded for ten unanswered runs over a three-inning span on Sunday, after which the Purple Aces held on for a 10-9 victory over the visiting Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun- stadium in Evansville. “We fell behind 5-0 today and our offense didn't panic them at all and they just got to work,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “We picked up those three spots in the second inning to get going again, and then they just went to work in both the third and fourth inning to take the lead. I'm really proud of the effort the offense put in today. “Anytime you can win three out of four games in a weekend, you'll accept that. Four-game series are always tough. I really liked the energy we had in our dugout today in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, like even after a long weekend our guys really wanted it.” Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to a 5-0 lead after their first two trips home before Evansville went on a run of 10 unanswered runs in the bottom of the second inning. Senior first baseman Kip Fougerousse opened the scoring with an RBI double to center field before scoring on an infield single by junior outfielder Ty Rumsey. Freshman second baseman Brodie Peart then came through with an RBI double to cut the PFW lead to 5-3. Fougerousse tied the game in the third inning with a two-run single, before Evansville took a lead it would never lose in the fourth inning. Graduate outfielder Mark Shallenberger produced an RBI single to open the scoring, before senior shortstop Simon Scherry and junior design hitter Cal McGinnis delivered back-to-back RBI singles to push UE's lead to 8-5. Graduate catcher Brendan Hord followed with an RBI double, before junior outfielder Harrison Taubert topped UE's 10th run of the day on a run-scoring fielder's choice. Purdue Fort Wayne would put up two runs each in the sixth and eighth innings to cut UE's lead to 10-9, but that would be as close as they could get as second-year reliever Max Hansmann retired the last four men to he had turned off. suffered two strikeouts to earn his first save of the season. Fougerousse, Shallenberger, McGinnis and Rumsey all produced two-hit days to lead the Purple Aces offensively. Fougerousse also scored three points. With the win, Evansville improves to 7-5 for the 2024 season. The Purple Aces are off this week before returning to action on Friday as UE travels to traditional Southeastern Conference powerhouse Mississippi State for a three-game series. Game one of the series kicks off at 6 p.m. and the entire series can be seen on the SEC Network+ streaming service.

