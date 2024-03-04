ESPN football analyst Chris Mortensen dies at the age of 72





ESPN football analyst and award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen died on Sunday. the network announced. He was 72. “Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and widely loved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He has covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will be truly missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.” Mortensen announced in January 2016 that he had stage IV throat cancer. He first appeared on ESPN in 1991 as part of NFL game day And Outside the linesafter years as a newspaper reporter and consultant for “NFL Today” on CBS. He won the George Polk Award for reporting in 1987 while on the staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mortensen served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam era and began his journalism career in 1969 at The Daily Breeze, a newspaper based in his hometown of Torrance, California. He would go on to work for The Sporting News and The National before joining ESPN and being nominated for two Pulitzer Prizes during his career. Mortensen received the Pro Football Writers of America's Dick McCann Award in 2016. “Mort helped set the journalistic standard in ESPN's early days. His credibility, attention to detail and reporting skills catapulted our news and information to a new level,” Norby Williamson, editor-in-chief and head of studio production for ESPN, said in a statement. “More importantly, he was a great teammate and human being. He personified care and respect for people, which became the culture of ESPN.” Mortensen, who served as a senior NFL analyst at ESPN, appeared on several shows on the network throughout the year and was a key part of ESPN's NFL coverage. Mortensen's son, Alex, played quarterback at the University of Arkansas. He is survived by his wife Micki and son.

