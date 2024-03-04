Sports
DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship 2024: brackets, schedule, scores
The 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship began with a selection show on March 3 at 8:30 PM ET and continues with the national championship game on March 17, hosted by the highest-seeded semifinalist.
Selections
The conferences and teams that are automatically qualified:
|Commonwealth Coastal Conference
|Western New England
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gustavus Adolphus
|New England Hockey Conference
|Elmira
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Middlebury
|State University of New York Athletics Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|United Collegiate Hockey Conference
|Nazareth
|Northern Women's Collegiate Hockey Association
|Adrian
The selected Pool B team was the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three institutions selected from Pool C were Amherst, Hamilton and Plattsburgh State.
Click here for the full roster release
Schematic, bracket
Here is the schedule for the 2024 DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship (subject to change):
- Show selection:8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 3 on NCAA.com
- First round:Wednesday March 6 at 7:00 PM
- Quarter finals:Saturday, March 9 at 3 p.m
- Semi-finals: Friday, March 15 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, presented by the highest-ranking semi-finalist
- Championship:Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m., hosted by the highest-placed semi-finalist.
The tournament will feature a total of eleven teams, with five teams competing in the quarterfinals and six teams competing in the first round. Seven teams qualify by earning an automatic bid as conference champions, while the remaining participants are selected at-large. Teams from the same conference will not be paired to play each other in the first match.
First round (March 6)
- Hamilton vs. Nazareth, 7:00 PM ET
- Middlebury vs. Western New England, 7:00 PM ET
- Cortland vs. Elmira, 7:00 PM ET
Quarter-finals (March 9)
- Wisconsin-River Falls vs. gust. Adolphus, 3:00 PM ET
- Adrian vs. winner of Hamilton/Nazareth, 3pm ET
- Plattsburgh State vs. winner of Middlebury/Western New England, 3pm ET
- Amherst vs. winner of Corland/Elmira, 3pm ET
Here's a look at the complete DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships:
Championship history
Gustavus Adolphus is the defending national champion after defeating Amherst 2-1 in overtime to cap off an outstanding 27-3-0 season and win its first-ever national championship in program history.
Since 2002, the DIII women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, seasons that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plattsburgh State has won a record seven championships, followed by Middlebury with four.
Here is a complete history of the DIII women's ice hockey championship game:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|2023
|Gustavus Adolphus (27-3-0)
|2-1 (3OT)
|Amherst
|2022
|Middlebury (27-0-0)
|3-2 (OT)
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|2019
|Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)
|4-0
|Hamlijn
|2018
|Norwich
|2-1
|Elmira
|2017
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|4-3 (among others)
|Adrian
|2016
|Plattsburgh State (29-1)
|5-1
|Wisconsin River Falls
|2015
|Plattsburgh State (26-2-2)
|3-2
|Elmira
|2014
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|9-2
|Norwich
|2013
|Elmira (24-5-1)
|1-0
|Middlebury
|2012
|RIDE (28-1-1)
|4-1
|Norwich
|2011
|Norwich (25-4-1)
|5-2
|RIDE
|2010
|Amherst (23-2-4)
|7-2
|Norwich
|2009
|Amherst (24-5)
|4-3 (among others)
|Elmira
|2008
|Plattsburgh State (25-3-1)
|3-2
|Manhattanville
|2007
|Plattsburgh State (27-0-2)
|2-1
|Middlebury
|2006
|Middlebury (27-2)
|3-1
|Plattsburgh State
|2005
|Middlebury (26-3-1)
|4-3
|Elmira
|2004
|Middlebury (23-4)
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|2003
|Elmira (23-4-2)
|5-1
|Manhattanville
|2002
|Elmira (26-1-1)
|2-1
|Manhattanville
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/icehockey-women/article/2024-02-25/2024-diii-womens-ice-hockey-championship-bracket-schedule-scores
