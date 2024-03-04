Grnwettersbach surprises against Düsseldorf





In the last match of matchday 17 of the German Table Tennis League (TTBL), ASV Grnwettersbach defeated Borussia from Düsseldorf. With 3:0 games and 9:0 sets, the so-called underdog won against the record champions in front of a sold-out audience. Tiago Apolonia opened the match for Grnwettersbach against Dsseldorf's Dang Qiu and indicated from the start that the hosts did not want to present themselves in the role of the so-called underdogs. As was the case when the two players met in the cup semi-finals in Neu-Ulm early this year, Apolonia came out on top against Qiu with a clear 3:0 (14:12, 11:6, 11 : 4). With this victory he secured his team the first important point of the day and thus laid the foundation for the subsequent overall victory. Kozul celebrates third victory of the season In the second singles match, Deni Kozul took on Kay Stumper for ASV. Kozul impressed from the start with his service game and put Stumper under pressure early on. Over three sets, Stumper was unable to find a suitable answer to Kozul's serve, who in turn narrowly missed an opportunity and converted point after point. With an excellent performance and to loud applause from the ASV fans, Kozul won 3:0 (11:3, 11:6, 11:4), increasing ASV's lead and putting pressure on the Düsseldorf team . Now it was up to veteran Timo Boll to get Dsseldorf back on the winning track. However, Ricardo Walther did a lot to counter this and proved time and time again his great ball skills. With sensitive shots and well-placed blocks, he gave Boll few opportunities to get back into the match, meaning Dsseldorf's hopes of getting back into the match dwindled from set to set. The match point for the clear 3:0 final score (11:9, 11:8, 11:6) was enthusiastically cheered by the almost 500 ASV fans who traveled to the match and who can now look to the future with relief after a weak start of the second half of the season. Timo Boll (Borussia Dusseldorf):

“I don't think we've ever sent Düsseldorf home without winning a set. It was a historically bad day for us, but I also have to say that Grnwettersbach was simply incredibly good. We had to learn the hard way today.” Deni Kozul (ASV Grnwettersbach):

“It was an excellent performance from the whole team. Winning 9:0 sets against Düsseldorf is just incredible. We could feel from the start that the fans were behind us and it is always difficult for our opponents to play at ASV because the fans always have our backs.” After a difficult start to the second half of the season, this victory has done us a lot of good.” In the current table, 1. FC Saarbrcken-TT is at the top, followed by Borussia Düsseldorf in second place. With this victory, ASV Grnwettersbach climbs to ninth place and is ready to continue with spring surprises.

The next match in the German Table Tennis League (TTBL) will take place on March 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM between 1. FC Saarbrcken TT and TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt. All TTBL matches are broadcast live Dyn. Overview of the 17th matchday ASV Grnwettersbach Borussia Dusseldorf 3:0

Tiago Apolonia Dang Qiu 3:0 (14:12, 11:6, 11:4)

Deni Kozul Kay Stumper 3:0 (11:3, 11:9, 11:7)

Ricardo Walther Timo Boll 3:0 (11:9, 11:8, 11:6) TSV Bad Knigshofen vs TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell 1:3

Bastian Steger vs. Chih-Yuan Chuang 3:1 (11:9, 9:11, 11:2, 11:5)

Martin Allegro vs. Ruwen Filus 0:3 (8:11, 7:11, 6:11)

Jin Ueda vs. Fanbo Meng 1:3 (11:5, 9:11, 10:12, 5:11)

Bastian Steger versus Ruwen Filus 1:3 (13:11, 4:11, 6:11, 3:11) Post SV Mhlhausen TTC Zugbrücke Grenzau 1:3

Steffen Mengel – Maciej Kubik 3:0 (11:5, 11:7, 11:7)

Ovidiu Ionescu – Yi-Hsin Feng 1:3 (7:11, 11:8, 6:11, 6:11)

Daniel Habesohn – Sanuel Walker 1:3 (10:12, 11:7, 11:13, 7:11)

Steffen Mengel – Yi-Hsin Feng 2:3 (6:11, 11:5, 12:10, 3:11, 6:11) 1. FSV Mainz 05 SV Werder Bremen 2:3

Yongyin Li – Marcelo Aguirre 3:2 (11:9, 7:11, 8:11, 11:5, 11:9)

Luka Mladenovic – Mattias Falck 1:3 (11:9, 14:16, 3:11, 9:11)

Carlo Rossi – Kirill Gerasimenko 0:3 (9:11, 4:11, 8:11)

Yongyin Li – Mattias Falck 3:1 (11:5, 9:11, 11:6, 11:6)

Mladenovic/Rossi – Pletea/Gerassimenko 0:3 (7:11, 9:11, 10:12) TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen 1. FC Saarbrücken TT 0:3

Alvaro Robles Patrick Franziska 1:3 (12:10, 7:11, 5:11, 7:11)

Simon Gauzy Eduard Ionescu 2:3 (11:7, 11:13, 11:7, 9:11, 10:12)

Samuel Kulczycki Yuto Muramatsu 0:3 (3:11, 6:11, 7:11) Featured image above: Tiago Apolonia from ASV Grnwettersbach (Photo: BeLa Sportfoto) All TTBL games live and on demand Dyn.

