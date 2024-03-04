Northern Iowa University





CARBONDALE, Ill. — UNI men's basketball took advantage of a strong shooting display in the second half and capitalized on nearly two dozen free throw attempts down the stretch as the Panthers closed out the regular season with an 82-70 road victory at Southern Illinois on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) action. Northern Iowa ends the regular season with a third straight win and ends regular season play with a 12-8 record and at least a share of fourth place in the conference standings ahead of next week's conference tournament in St. Louis. The final placement will take place on Monday after the publication of the latest NET rankings. HOW IT HAPPENED Facing the MVC's top-scoring defense, the Panther took an early six-point lead on a 7-0 run before the Salukis closed the gap. Mistakes would be made for UNI prior to the less than 12 minute media timeout, but the Panthers would extend their lead back to seven points as Troy D'Amico led SIU's offense in a tight back-and-forth first period started. Trey Campbell would score five straight points for Northern Iowa, with the Panthers holding SIU under 40% in the first 20 minutes and holding the MVC's leading scorer in Xavier Johnson scoreless through the first 13 and a half minutes. Despite trouble from the free throw line, UNI kept the Salukis off the scoreboard in the final minute of the half and went into halftime tied at 34-34. After letting SIU take a brief lead, the Panthers stormed back and opened a double-digit lead in the second half, building a lead as large as 13 points. UNI contained the Saluki scoring attack on Johnson for much of the final period, maintaining solid ball control down the stretch with just six total turnovers on the day. Important three-point baskets from Jacob Hutson and 17 free throws from the Panthers helped propel UNI across the finish line, shooting 60.9% from the field to complete the 12-point victory. Bowen born knocked down 19 points in the UNI win while Hutson scored 15 points, tying a career-high with three made three-point baskets, along with five rebounds and three blocks. Titan Anderson finished with 15 points on eight made free throws, with Trey Campbell good for 11 points and six rebounds. Nate Heise posted a seven-point, six-rebound performance. ADDITIONAL NOTES UNI improves to 38-39 all-time against the Salukis and records just their tenth all-time road win against SIU.

The Panthers finish the regular season with a record of 18-13, the 12th season UNI has recorded more than 18 wins in a season under head coach Ben Jacobson .

. With the win, Northern Iowa under Jacobson has now finished in the top half of the MVC standings thirteen times.

The Panthers are the second straight team to score more than 80 points against Southern Illinois, and the third opponent to do so in the last six games against the league's best defense. UNI improves to 85-12 (.876) under Jacobson in scoring 80+ points.

UNI scored 17 points off nine SIU turnovers and outscored the Salukis 17-4 in takeaways. Northern Iowa also defeated Southern Illinois 18-9 in fastbreak points.

Titan Anderson extended his streak of at least one point to 63 consecutive games on Sunday, the longest streak among active Panthers.

The Panthers are headed to the MVC Tournament, which takes place March 7-10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The final seeding and the official tournament series and pairings will be announced by the competition office on Monday morning.

