



Cricket Fiesta in St. Kitts: The regions that will shine brightest in the CG United Women's Super50 Cup March 4, 2024, 12:50 AM The CG United Women's Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze will entertain cricket fans in St. Kitts from Monday, showcasing the Caribbean's best female cricket talent. The Super50 Cup, which takes place from March 4 to 25, will take place at three locations: Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Center and St. Pauls Sports Complex. These 50-over matches promise to deliver high-quality cricket, starting at 10am local time, and set the stage for exciting competition between the participating teams. To add to the excitement, the T20 Blaze will captivate the crowd from March 17 to 25 at Warner Park, with a full schedule of matches under dazzling lights. With three matches a day at 10am, 2.30pm and 7pm, fans are assured of non-stop action and entertainment. Barbados, led by Kycia Knight, enter as defending champions in both formats, aiming to uphold their title against formidable opponents such as the Trinidad & Tobago Divas, Guyana, Jamaica, Windward Islands and the hosts Leeward Islands. However, Barbados will face the challenge without their star player and captain, Hayley Matthews, who will compete in the Women's Premiere League in India. Embracing the responsibility, Knight stressed the need for the team to play quality cricket and for younger players to take the opportunity to shine in Matthews' absence. Knight said: I'm definitely looking forward to leading Barbados this year. It is always a privilege to lead your country in any respect. There is always pressure during a tournament. Last year is behind us, I think we just have to come into this tournament wanting to play quality cricket and let the results take care of themselves. Not having Hayley Matthews this season is a big loss for any team. I don't think one person can fill what Hayley brings to the team, but I think it's a great opportunity for younger players to step up and the senior players to continue doing what we've been doing over the last few seasons. Last season we played the T20 aspect with all her and we still came out on top but we are also missing three other players from last season so this year we definitely need everyone to step up as much as possible as we do that. will retain the titles. On the other hand, the Trinidad and Tobago Divas, led by Britney Cooper, have a young and enthusiastic squad. Cooper is proud of her role and wants to combine her learnings from previous captains with her own style, encouraging her team to play freely and enjoy the game. It is hoped that this approach will rejuvenate the Divas and position them as strong contenders for the trophy. Kuiper said: It is a great honor to be skipper of Trinidad and Tobago and I am very excited about this opportunity. I've played under some really good captains in the past and I'm going to integrate everything I've learned into my captaincy. This year we have a very young team. I know many people's expectations are high as they are seen as the next generation of women's cricket in the Caribbean. I have always asked them to just go there and be free, play cricket for free and have fun because many young people forget to have fun when they go there to play cricket because the expectations of friends or family be very tense. I believe we have a young team this year and this team is one to rebuild the Divas as we have lost some very good cricketers, those who have retired and those who have moved on to another aspect of cricket in the region, but this group of girls they're excited, they're hungry, they see what women's cricket has to offer, not just in the Caribbean and internationally, and I'm really excited to see them go there and showcase their talent and bring a trophy back to Trinidad and Tobago. Fans can attend all matches for free and all matches will be streamed live with commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, along with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scores on the windiescricket.com match FULL MATCH SCHEDULE CG United Super50 Cup play starts at 10am Round 1: Monday March 4 Leeward Islands vs Guyana Barbados vs Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago divas versus Windward Islands Round 2: Wednesday March 6 Leeward Islands vs. Jamaica Guyana vs Windward Islands Trinidad and Tobago Divas vs. Barbados Round 3: Friday March 8 Trinidad and Tobago Divas vs. Jamaica Guyana vs Barbados Windward Islands versus Leeward Islands Round 4: Monday March 11 Jamaica vs Windward Islands Guyana versus divas from Trinidad and Tobago Barbados vs. Leeward Islands Round 5: Wednesday March 13 Trinidad and Tobago divas versus Leeward Islands Jamaica vs Guyana Barbados vs Windward Islands

