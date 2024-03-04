CM holds back BC High, progress in Div. 1 State Hockey Tournament – Boston Herald

BRIGHTON It may not have been in the Super 8, but the historic rivalry between Catholic Memorial and the BC High boys hockey teams left an impression again Saturday night in the Div. 1 state tournaments second round.

Two years after being upset in the exact same game, third-seeded Catholic Memorial (15-4-3) clinched its third meeting of the year with a 2-1 victory over the No. 14 Eagles (10-11-1 ).

For much of the match, both teams severely limited their attacking options, especially the Knights with a 27-16 shots on goal lead. However, that wouldn't stop BC High from keeping the game tied heading into the third, nor from generating a 6-on-5 blitz in the final minute. But a late stand in net from Ryan Littlefield (15 saves) and freshman Jack McCourts' game-winner early in the third allowed CM to advance in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Knights are now undefeated in their last 10 games and will play No. 11 Winchester in the Div. 1 State Quarterfinals.

It's a great rivalry between the two schools, CM head coach Larry Rooney said. That was a great hockey game and I knew it would be like that. If you think about it, it could have gone either way.

The score was tied at 1-1 heading into the third inning when the Knights found a golden opportunity on offense.

BC High attempted to center the puck from the corner as it exited the zone, which Seamus Tattan read and intercepted at the point on its way to the net. His shot off the pads of Drew Karlovits (25 saves) went straight to McCourt, and the freshman didn't hesitate to finish it for the 2-1 lead with 10:45 to go.

It felt great, McCourt said of his third goal of the year. It was the most important game of the season, we needed him. I got lucky with the rebound and buried it at home. I almost blacked out and hit it.

Catholic Memorial had stymied BC High for much of the second and third periods up to that point, allowing just two shots on goal in a span of 20 minutes. But while it took the Eagles until 6:20 to get their first shot of the third period, they scrambled and clawed to maintain the one-score deficit.

That almost paid off, as BC High's late attack generated half of the rally's total shots on goal. By pulling Karlovitz with about 1:30 left, the Eagles were able to force a rebound near the post in the final 45 seconds with Littlefield on the ice, although BC High was unable to block the puck.

A few bounces go the other way and move on, Eagles head coach John Flaherty said. Thanks to CM. They came in with a plan, they executed it, they are well coached, they work hard and I wish them the best. We scribbled, we made it interesting, we were just a leap away from tying it. But it didn't happen. That was a typical Catholic Conference high school hockey game.

Much of that credit ultimately goes to Littlefield, who has racked up some impressive victories in the undefeated streak. He wasn't called upon too often in this match, but four saves were made in the final minute as BC High overwhelmed him with the man advantage. Two of those saves were on rebounds he had to clear, and he was able to keep the Eagles from forcing overtime.

He was (big), Rooney said. I thought Ryan played well. He's had some big, big games. He beat St. Johns Prep, he beat Pope Francis, he beat Archbishop Williams, and he was instrumental in making the saves tonight (late) for us.

Nick DOlympio scored the first goal of the match, finding the five-hole on a shot from the left circle with 12:12 left in the second. Five minutes later, James Greer tapped in Tripp Schuhwerk's shot to make it 1-1