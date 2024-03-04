Sports
Kalen DeBoer from Alabama football doesn't want to swear? My stars! Say this instead
This is the point in the football calendar where the really big news unfolds. As
Former Texas Tech defensive end Tyler Owens told reporters at the NFL scouting organization that he doesn't believe in space and that the idea of a flat Earth has merit. If you're curious, Owens got his degree in college studies. I'm not entirely sure what that degree entails, but I suspect it's something other than a degree in space studies or astronomy.
In other news, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer explained it on Wednesday during an interview with The First Round why he embraces positive reinforcement instead of name-calling.
That sounds commendable, but how about hiring an SEC football coach who doesn't swear? Jeepers! That is something you don't encounter regularly.
Some would find DeBoer's aversion to swear words refreshing. Others probably find it strange. I call this an opportunity for linguistic creativity.
Get rid of the same swear words that Nick, Kirby and Brian use. In with more refined ways of expression.
If DeBoer ever finds himself unable to express himself, I suggest these exclamations that avoid four-letter words.
Poo pants! This can be used to express dislike or displeasure. For example, Hugh Freeze could have exclaimed this afterwards fourth and 31 in the Iron Bowl.
Tide Phoeey! Here's one to convey disappointment. Say a five-star recruit throws his pledge from Alabama to Auburn… Tide Phooey!
O my stars! This is a personal favorite, an exclamation I borrow from my uncle, Eric. This phrase is appropriate in a moment of shock or frustration. Like for example after the Kick-Six.
Bubbles! Some Brits may consider this swearing, but here in the United States it is much more sophisticated than a four-letter word. Use this exclamation to indicate that what you just heard is nonsense. Auburn is a sleeper team for the College Football Playoff? Bubbles!
Yay-yay! Swear words are used for more than frustration or surprise. If you want to express pleasure, try this cleaned-up exclamation. Jalen Milroe keeps a play alive and throws a touchdown pass against Georgia Yee-yee!
What the fullback?! You wake up one morning and discover that your star safety is being transferred. You want to curse so badly, but that's a no-no. Reach for the popular acronym, but with a football twist, what kind of fullback?!
Nonsense! Here too the British did the hard work for us. This is another option to convey disbelief or ridicule, as follows a referee at Neyland Stadium throws a flag for pass interference to deny what would have been an interception on the play.
Just! A godly man fits in the South like grits, moonshine and country music. When your agent calls to say you got the job in Alabama, this is exactly the word to express your joy.
Dirty bird!I appreciate my grandfather introducing me to this phrase used to express frustration or disgust. Let's say a linebacker lays a cheap shot on your slot receiver after an incomplete pass over the middle. That dirty bird!
Rot in Auburn! I don't have a dog in the Iron Bowl fight. Auburn seems charming enough to me. But Alabama's coach shouldn't think that. So if DeBoer gets really annoyed, he can tell a flag-crazy referee to fuck off in Auburn.
Blake Toppmeyeris the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
a digital subscriptiongives you access to all its coverage. Also check out his podcast,SEC football unfilteredor access exclusive columns via theSEC Unfilterednewsletter.
