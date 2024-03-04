



Next game: in Wisconsin 16-3-2024 | 5:00 PM March 16 (Sat) / 5:00 PM bee Wisconsin History MILWAUKEE The Milwaukee women's tennis team won for the second time in less than 24 hours, using another strong performance to defeat UC Irvine 5-2 on Sunday morning at River Glen Elite. “We are very excited,” said head coach Mark Goudin said after the game. We have really tested our mental toughness all year long and I think we are getting to the point where the team understands that these pressure situations are a privilege and that only a small group have the privilege to play in these experiences and these to get opportunities. to play matches that involve high pressure. Instead of fearing that, we're getting to the point where we're embracing it and looking forward to those situations.” The Panthers (6-5) capped a 2-0 weekend with a dominant effort against the Anteaters (4-8), impressively claiming the doubles point before winning four of six singles matches. “I feel like we're making improvements every week, which is our goal,” Goldin said. “Every match this year has been a battle and we are getting to the point where we are enjoying the pressure and playing our best tennis.” Doubles was all Milwaukee, with Emilia Durska And Iva Stejskalov recording their fifth straight doubles win at No. 3 with a final score of 6–3. Sara Simonova And Babette Burgersdijk finished first at No. 1 and won 6-2 to help hand MKE the point. Singles started with Durska at No. 5 and Larissa Teramura leading 6-3, 6-3. Simonova took the 6-3, 6-1 decision at No. 5 and the Panthers had a 3-1 lead. Laure Razet was back in the lineup after missing yesterday due to injury and didn't miss a beat, taking care of Amanda Perez with a final score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) and securing the day for Milwaukee. After a three-set heartbreaker at No. 1 gave the Anteaters a second point, Konieva fought back in a second-set tiebreak to earn her ninth consecutive singles decision, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5 ) in a back-and-forth affair. The win improves her record to an impressive 15-1 on the season. Next, the team will have a week off and won't return to the field until a road game at Wisconsin, set for March 16 at 5 p.m. “We're glad we can take a break just because of all the little injuries we're dealing with,” Goldin said. “The goal is to come back 100% for the next game and build on what we did going into the conference season.” Milwaukee Panthers 5, UC Irvine 2

Singles competition 1. Schlatter, Jenna (UCI) final. Babette Burgersdijk (Woman) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

2. Nadia Konieva (WOMAN) for sure. Gidwani, Asha (UCI) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

3. Laure Razet (WOMAN) for sure. Perez, Amanda (UCI) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Sara Simonova (MKE) final Huynh, Haily (UCI) 6-3, 6-1

5. Emilia Durska (MKE) final Teramura, Larissa (UCI) 6-3, 6-3

6. Fowler, Carolyna (UCI) final. Evelina Anastasia (Woman) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition 1. Sara Simonova / Babette Burgersdijk (MKE) final Fowler, Emily/Fowler, Carolyna (UCI) 6-2

2. Nadia Konieva / Giorgia Cavestro (MKE) vs. Meraz, Kayla/Gidwani, Asha (UCI) 5-2, unfinished

3. Emilia Durska / Iva Stejskalov (MKE) final Teramura, Larissa/Schlatter, Jenna (UCI) 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mkepanthers.com/news/2024/3/3/womens-tennis-mke-womens-tennis-finishes-off-strong-weekend-with-5-2-win.aspx

