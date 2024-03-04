Details of the SDAHA state varsity girls hockey tournament championship game





WATERTOWN The Aberdeen Cougars are once again at the top as the top girls varsity team in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association. Rylee Hepper's shorthanded goal with 13 minutes left in the third period lifted the second-seeded Cougars past the top-seeded Sioux Falls Flyers 1-0 in the championship game of the 2024 SDAHA state tournament at Prairie Lakes Ice Arena. It is Aberdeen's first state title since 2021. The two teams had split two regular-season meetings, including a 2-1 overtime decision in the regular-season finale that gave Sioux Falls the top seed over Aberdeen. Sunday's game was just as close. Sioux Falls had a 23-14 edge in shots but couldn't find the net against an Aberdeen defense led by goalkeeper Chloe Vikander. After two scoreless periods, Hepper and the Cougars took advantage by finding the net on a feed from teammate Morgan Jones. That was enough for Vikander, who helped her team complete a 14-3 season against SDAHA foes. The Flyers were 15-2 in the SDAHA. More:Aberdeen and Sioux Falls girls hockey advances to the SDAHA state finals In Sunday's other games, the third-seeded Mitchell Marlins (11-5-1) slipped past the fourth-seeded Oahe Capitals (9-7-1) 4-3 for third place and defending champion and fifth-seeded Brookings Rangers (9-8) defeated sixth-seeded Rushmore Thunder (5-12) 3-0 in the consolation championship. Brynlee Sabres, Reese Amick, Makenna Tronjnes and Livaya Mimmack each scored for Mitchell. Tristen Zimmer had two assists and Sabers one. Eva Ramm put 13 shots into the net. Brylee Kafka had two goals and Dakota McEntaffer one for Oahe. Elliot Bertsch, Aubrey Stewart Micah Buffalo and Ava Lavinger each recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sophia Peschong scored 21 saves. Kenzey Grendler scored two goals and Sawyer Triplett one for Brookings. Anna Rasmussen recorded two assists and Miyah Foerster, Maya Edmison and Ava Kahle each had one. Rorii Quam produced 23 saves. Claire Larson collected 35 saves for Rushmore. A number of seasonal awards were presented during a tournament banquet Friday evening at Lake Area Technical College. Teams from all states First-team honorable mentions include forwards Ragyn Peska of Sioux Falls, Sabers and Kafka; defensemen Rylan Peska of Sioux Falls and Tronnes; and goalkeeper Fornwald. More:The three-day state varsity girls hockey tournament takes place Friday through Sunday Forwards Rachel Siefken and Kailyn Poppen of Aberdeen and Zoe Gorra of Sioux Falls were named to the second team, along with defensemen Amick and Paige Zimiga of Rushmore and goalkeeper Vikander. Aberdeen's Robert Weimeister earned Coach of the Year honors. Other awards Hobey Baker Character Awards Team winners of the award, presented for character, dedication, perseverance, selflessness, academic excellence and sportsmanship, include Jones (Aberdeen), Alayna Youngbluth (Oahe), Camille McCord (Sioux Center), Ramm (Mitchell), Lillie Hoffman (Rushmore) ), Rylan Peska (Sioux Falls) and Kaelyn Melville (Watertown). Academic All-State Players must be seniors, have participated in SDAHA hockey for at least three years and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Honorees include Jones, Poppen and Alli Stoltenburg of Aberdeen; Shelby Timm and Jolie Carillo of Huron; Youngbluth of Oahe; Larson and Hoffman of Rushmore; McCord, Jaiden Cannegieter, Toni Stevens and Elyssa Van Den Berg of Sioux Center; Fornwald, Rylan Peska and Karissa Pederson of Sioux Falls; and Melville and Rylie Redlin of Watertown. Follow Watertown Public Opinion sportscaster Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: [email protected]

