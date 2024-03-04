Table tennis starts 13th African Games in Ghana ITTF





Table tennis will kick off the 13th African Games taking place in Accra, Ghana from March 8 to 23, a statement from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Sunday. Being one of the sports expected to showcase talents and skills, 29 countries will compete for honors in seven events during the Games. All eyes will be on Africa's highest-ranked player Quadri Aruna of Nigeria, who is yet to add the African Games men's singles title to his medal tray. The ITTF statement also said that the Accra International Conference Center would host the table tennis event for seven days. The men's singles kick off the tournament with 84 men, while 62 women compete for the coveted prize. According to the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), the 18 men's teams will be divided into six groups of three each, while the 12 women's teams will be divided into four groups. The top teams in each group will advance to the knockout stages of the event. It stated that Egypt had dominated all events in the last two editions of the games and claimed the majority of the gold medals ahead of former heavyweight Nigeria. In the men's singles, all eyes will be on defending champion Olajide Omotayo, who has failed to repeat the form he showed at Rabat 2019 at any continental event. The Nigerians' best performance in any tournament was third place at the 2023 African Championships. Defending women's singles champion Dina Meshref will also aim to retain her title. However, she must fend off her compatriot Hana Goda, who has dominated the continent in the past four championships, claiming the African Cup and championships. READ ALSO: For ATTF President Khaled El-Salhy, the turnout of teams for the Games was impressive, the largest number at any African Games. We welcome the presence of teams across the continent, and we hope this will once again showcase the talents and skills of a number of emerging players, including youngster Matthew Kuti, who has been included in the Nigerian squad for the matches, said he. (NAN)

