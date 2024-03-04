Sports
Baseball sweep Twinbill from Bucknell
MERION STATION, Pa. The Saint Joseph's baseball team bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday to secure a doubleheader sweep of Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Smithson Field.
Game 1: Saint Joseph's 15, Bucknell 5 (F/5)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Saint Joseph's (4-4) took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Owen Petrich brought home Ryan Picollo with a two-out single; Justin Igoe followed by a two-run home run to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead after an inning.
The visitors got on the board with a two-run homerun by Jacob Corson in the third, but an RBI double by Ryan Weingartner and another RBI single by Petrich restored the three-run lead.
Bucknell (5-5) got the two runs back in the top of the fourth, but a balk by reliever Brady Swenson before he even threw a pitch made it a 6-4 game.
The Bison scored a single in the top of the fifth, but the Hawks answered with nine runs in the bottom of the inning, invoking the pre-arranged mercy rule. Picollo led off with a single and scored on a two-run homerun by Petrich. Igoe then went for a walk Carter Jagiela singled two batters later.
Brandon flag greeted new pitcher Dante Pavone with an RBI double to center, then a Tim Dickinson sacrifice fly made it a 10-5 game. Conlan Wall followed by an RBI double, then consecutive walks to Weingartner and Picollo loaded the bases for Petrich, who drove in a run to make it 13-5.
Luke Zimmerman ended the game two pitches later with a double down the left field line, scoring Picollo and Petrich and providing the final margin.
BEHIND THE BOX SCORE
Ryan DeSanto pitched all five innings for the Hawks, earning his first win of the season after allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Jake Schultz fell to 0-1 after being charged with six runs on six hits in three and two-thirds innings.
Petrich finished the game 4-for-4 with three runs scored and five runs batted in, while Wall, Picollo and Igoe each had two hits. Picollo also scored three times in the opener.
Game 2: Saint Joseph's 9, Bucknell 5
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Hawks again drew first blood when Weingartner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He then hit a two-out single in the second to double the lead.
Two batters later, Igoe doubled the lead for the second time with a two-run single before Zimmerman hit an RBI single of his own to make it a 5-0 Hawk lead after two.
SJU blew the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth. Weingartner led off with a walk before eventually coming around to score on an error. Zimmerman ripped another runscoring single two batters later, followed by an RBI single Tim Dickinson took the lead to 8-0.
Petrich drove in a run with a two-out double in the fifth to extend the margin to nine.
Bucknell would put three on the board in the seventh, one in the eighth and one in the ninth, but the Hawks held on for the win and the sweep.
BEHIND THE BOX SCORE
Domenic Picone put together a stellar outing, scattering four hits and striking out nine in six shutout innings, improving to 1-1. Hadley Maxwell took the loss for Bucknell, falling to 1-2 after allowing seven runs on six hits in three and a third innings.
Dickinson recorded three hits for the Hawks, while Weingartner scored three times.
NEXT ONE
Saint Joseph's will host Fairfield for a two-match set starting Monday. The series was moved up a day due to an unfavorable forecast; the first pitch on Monday and Tuesday is set for 1 p.m
|
Sources
2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2024/3/3/baseball-sweeps-twinbill-from-bucknell.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baseball sweep Twinbill from Bucknell
- SpaceX, NASA successfully launched the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start 5-state tour today and launch projects worth Rs 1,10,600 Crore
- Waymo is now authorized to operate in Los Angeles
- 24-037MR ASIC Shuts Down Nearly 3,500 Fraudulent Websites, Strengthens Monitoring to Protect Consumers
- Boris Johnson's role in prolonging Russia-Ukraine war revealed
- Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg armed robbery suspect identified
- Table tennis starts 13th African Games in Ghana ITTF
- Bratty Cousin Wants to Wear Her Brand New Dress Instead of Something Hand-Held, But She Says No Because She's Doing Him a Favor » TwistedSifter
- What will Xi Jinping do now?
- Minister AHY Praises President Jokowi, Although He Always Criticized
- Fundraiser for Martha Reeves' Hollywood Walk of Fame to be held Monday in Plymouth