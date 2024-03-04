Baseball sweep Twinbill from Bucknell

Next game: Fairfield 4-3-2024 | 1:00 pm Tuesday 04 (Mon) / 1:00 PM Fairfield History

MERION STATION, Pa. The Saint Joseph's baseball team bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday to secure a doubleheader sweep of Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Smithson Field.

Game 1: Saint Joseph's 15, Bucknell 5 (F/5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Saint Joseph's (4-4) took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Owen Petrich brought home Ryan Picollo with a two-out single; Justin Igoe followed by a two-run home run to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead after an inning.

The visitors got on the board with a two-run homerun by Jacob Corson in the third, but an RBI double by Ryan Weingartner and another RBI single by Petrich restored the three-run lead.

Bucknell (5-5) got the two runs back in the top of the fourth, but a balk by reliever Brady Swenson before he even threw a pitch made it a 6-4 game.

The Bison scored a single in the top of the fifth, but the Hawks answered with nine runs in the bottom of the inning, invoking the pre-arranged mercy rule. Picollo led off with a single and scored on a two-run homerun by Petrich. Igoe then went for a walk Carter Jagiela singled two batters later.

Brandon flag greeted new pitcher Dante Pavone with an RBI double to center, then a Tim Dickinson sacrifice fly made it a 10-5 game. Conlan Wall followed by an RBI double, then consecutive walks to Weingartner and Picollo loaded the bases for Petrich, who drove in a run to make it 13-5.

Luke Zimmerman ended the game two pitches later with a double down the left field line, scoring Picollo and Petrich and providing the final margin.

BEHIND THE BOX SCORE

Ryan DeSanto pitched all five innings for the Hawks, earning his first win of the season after allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Jake Schultz fell to 0-1 after being charged with six runs on six hits in three and two-thirds innings.

Petrich finished the game 4-for-4 with three runs scored and five runs batted in, while Wall, Picollo and Igoe each had two hits. Picollo also scored three times in the opener.

Game 2: Saint Joseph's 9, Bucknell 5

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hawks again drew first blood when Weingartner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He then hit a two-out single in the second to double the lead.

Two batters later, Igoe doubled the lead for the second time with a two-run single before Zimmerman hit an RBI single of his own to make it a 5-0 Hawk lead after two.

SJU blew the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth. Weingartner led off with a walk before eventually coming around to score on an error. Zimmerman ripped another runscoring single two batters later, followed by an RBI single Tim Dickinson took the lead to 8-0.

Petrich drove in a run with a two-out double in the fifth to extend the margin to nine.

Bucknell would put three on the board in the seventh, one in the eighth and one in the ninth, but the Hawks held on for the win and the sweep.

BEHIND THE BOX SCORE

Domenic Picone put together a stellar outing, scattering four hits and striking out nine in six shutout innings, improving to 1-1. Hadley Maxwell took the loss for Bucknell, falling to 1-2 after allowing seven runs on six hits in three and a third innings.

Dickinson recorded three hits for the Hawks, while Weingartner scored three times.

NEXT ONE

Saint Joseph's will host Fairfield for a two-match set starting Monday. The series was moved up a day due to an unfavorable forecast; the first pitch on Monday and Tuesday is set for 1 p.m