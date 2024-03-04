I'd like him to continue: Cummins backs Lyon to play Test cricket until 2027 | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: After securing an impressive 172-run win over New Zealand to propel Australia to a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, Pat Cummins expresses confidence in the longevity of experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon 'S Testing cricket career, suggesting Lyon could continue playing until 2027.

Lyon's great performance in the Wellington match, where he took 6-65 to dismiss New Zealand for 196 in the second innings, resulted in an impressive match score of 10-108.

“I would like him to continue until 2027. The only barrier really is his body, so if he takes care of his body and makes sure he is fit for ten Test matches a year, or whatever it is, I would absolutely love that find.” him to play until 2027.

“And I don't think there's much that's going to stand in his way. I told him on the day he retires that I'm giving up the captaincy for good because it makes my life a lot easier,” Cummins told reporters. after the match.

Cummins acknowledged that having Lyon on the team simplifies the process of laying out pitches and implementing different strategies, making it easier for him to execute plans.

“It's basically every captain's dream. There's a real sense of calm when you know you've got someone who is that good on a wicket and giving him a little bit of help.

“It's really fun, you can be creative with some of the field placements, knowing he's going to put it exactly where you want it. I thought he was brilliant over the last few days and bounced through a few different plans but it always just stayed the same. like he was in control. And it felt like we had plan B, C and D wherever we could go, but never really felt like we had to do that.”

Cummins revealed that Lyon wanted to have a go with the new ball in the second innings after the first two overs had been bowled. “As soon as Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and Josh (Hazlewood, his opening partner) had bowled their first overs at either end, he (Lyon) came over and asked me when he was coming.”

“That's great, I'm lucky that pretty much every bowler in our team is like that at the moment. Everyone wants to be the match winner. But with a bit of spin and a bit of bounce, good luck getting the ball out of Gaz's ( Lyon's) hand.”

The Tye skipper concluded by praising the sell-out crowd for attending all four days of the match at Basin Reserve. “They were great. There were plenty of Aussie shirts in the stadium, but even the Kiwi fans we've met here so far have been fantastic. I've seen a few dollar parties here too, (guys) coming over from Australia who It was nice and loud, but the fans here were great all week.”

(With inputs from IANS)

