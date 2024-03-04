Injured Maryland police officer speaks at Blue Ridge Football Officials Clinic





ROANOKE, Va. In a remarkable display of resilience, Patrick Kepp, a Maryland police officer and football official, took center stage during his speech here in Roanoke for the Blue Ridge Football Officials Clinic. “I see myself back on the field this fall,” Kepp said. Get the day's biggest stories delivered to your inbox every day at 8pm Not even a year has passed since Patrick Kepp, who worked as a police officer in Maryland, was deliberately hit by a car while trying to put out stop sticks to catch a suspect. But his heart is set on returning to what he loves, serving his community and serving football. On Saturday, Kepp made his way to the Star City as a speaker for the Blue Ridge Football Officials Clinic. They just wanted me to talk and tell my story and whatever story I wanted to bring, so my purpose in talking here today was to really talk about family, you know the football family, Kepp said. A Kepp family said they were there for him before and especially after the crash. What started as a normal shift in October turned into a nightmare that left Kepp in hospital and had to have both legs amputated. And throughout the entire period, his entire football family was by his side. Football officiating is a family, and the people you go through life with, sacrificing a lot in your normal life to officiate to be away from your family. In the times I needed them most during and after the crash. “I had friends come from all over,” Kepp said. Roanoke city leaders, Mayor Sherman Lea, Sheriff Antonio Hash and Police Chief Scott Booth were on hand to honor Sergeant Kepp with the Star to the City. Inspirational for the world of football officials as Kepp looks to take to the pitch next season. Early on I said I would go back to work, but the most important thing was that I would be back playing football. I said, if I'm back playing football, you might not like it as much if I'm not working. As Sargent Kepp returns to Maryland, his insistence on talking about his goals after his crash leaves a mark not only on football officials, but on the city of Roanoke.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2024/03/03/football-officiating-is-a-family-injured-maryland-police-officer-speaks-at-blue-ridge-football-officials-clinic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos