USG allocates funding and introduces a new event registration format





The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Senate met on Sunday, March 3, for its fourth meeting of the spring semester, introducing a new event registration format and allocating more funding to the Project Board. USG President Avi Attar 25 opened the meeting by praising the recent success of the athletics programming, with a particular emphasis on the weekend basketball game. Associate Dean of Undergraduate Students Ian Deas and Assistant Dean for Student Programming Jelani Johnson gave a 15-minute presentation on event registration. Their presentation outlined the process for transitioning to a new event registration system for student organizations. Ultimately, they said, the goal is to consolidate existing systems of record into one unified platform. The new registration system will be launched on March 18. Currently, the university uses several platforms, including the Campus Life Event Registration System (CLEVER), MyPrincetonU and the Event Management System (EMS). The university wants to completely switch from CLEVER to MyPrincetonU. This involves several procedural steps, including presentations, a virtual town hall and individual consultations. Dean Deas and Dean Johnson acknowledged the challenges of implementing a new system mid-semester and assured student groups that they would not have to re-register existing events. We recognize some inherent challenges regarding the launch of a new registration system in mid-spring semester. So first we prepared our staff and campus partners to provide additional grace and understanding during this semester, this transition period, Dean Deas said. But we also don't want you to have to duplicate work. So anything that is already in the cloud or even if it is for April or May, you do not have to re-enter and re-register in the new system. USG also unanimously approved funding for 13 student organizations, many of which are identity-based spaces. Groups that have received funding include the Center for Jewish Life, Muslim Student Association, Central Asian Student Association, Students for Prison Education, Abolition, and Reform (SPEAR), Princeton Table Tennis Club, Princeton Entrepreneurship Club, Chabad, Rah Rah Princeton Arts Magazine, Swara, Black Pre-Medical Society, Princeton Woodcarving Club, Sikhs of Princeton and Acts of Kindness. Notable events receiving funding include the Muslim Student Associations' Ramadan fast-a-thon, the Central Asian Student Associations' Spring Equinox meeting, and the SPEARs panel discussion on the Elizabeth Detention Center. During a public comment session of the meeting, a SPEAR representative raised concerns about the transparency of the meetings between the USG and the Department of Public Safety (PSAFE). SPEAR raised concerns about the university's installation of security cameras in residential entrances last year, potentially sidelining student input into the decision, and about PSAFE's procedure for welfare checks. In response, Attar emphasized the commitment to ensuring that university services meet the needs of students. Attar said: 'I don't want to speak too much on behalf of PSAFE as they are their own administrative entity, but what I can say is that they are committed to working with students to ensure their services meet the needs of students and also that they have channels to contact students. communication with students, as I understand it. USG meetings are open to all students and are held on Sundays from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Robertson Hall 016. Alena Zhang is a news writer for the Prince. Send any corrections to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.

