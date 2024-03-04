Frogs sweep Bearcats – TCU Athletics





Cincinnati, OH The TCU women's tennis team earned their second straight sweep and conference victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday afternoon at the Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center in Ohio. TCU claimed the doubles point before posting a 6-0 mark in singles for the third time this season. LEE'S THOUGHTS “Great weekend for our team, winning on the road is always very difficult,” said the head coach Lee Taylor Walker “I thought the girls did a great job overcoming the adversities of the weather changes, facility changes and dealing with the new environments. We had a great time! Many of the things we worked on this past week has paid off, especially the doubles energy and variety and learning how to accelerate when we have a lead in the singles. We have learned to do that better emotionally and tactically and I think we applied that well this weekend .I'm excited about our Big 12 opener next weekend, looking forward to great games and great weather!” THE REPORT The Horned Frogs secured victory in the doubles with lanes one and two. Jade Otway And Isabel Pascual move to 4-1 as a pair with a 6-4 win on court two to secure the first win of the day for TCU. The clinching point came from Chiho Mushika And Yu Chin Tsai who fought back to win 7-5 on court one and earn their fifth win of the season as a pair. Freshman, Raquel Caballero girl quickly defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-1 on court six to secure the second point of the day. Otway moved to 6-0 in singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court one over Victoire de Samucewicz. Tsai won her singles match of the season in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. Helena Narmont won the match for the Frogs on field five for the second time in a row. The junior moved to 2-0 on court five with a 6-4, 6-1 finish. Pascual pushed the lead to 6-0 with her 6-2, 6-4 victory on court two. Martins earned the final point of the match on court three with a 10-2 tiebreak victory. RESULTS

Doubles: 1. Chiho Mushika /Sierra Yu Chin Tsai (TCU) final Rozalia Gruszczynska / Gabrielle Guenther (CIN), 7-5

2. Jade Otway / Isabel Pascual (TCU) final Callie Flanagan / Victoire de Samucewicz (CIN), 6-4

3. Morgan Pyrz / Sakurako Watanabe (CIN) def. Caballero Chica / Destine Martins (TCU), 6-4

ORDER OF END: 3,2,1

Singles: 1. Jade Otway (TCU) final Victory for Samucewicz (CIN), 6-2, 6-3

2. Isabel Pascual (TCU) final Rozalia Gruszczynska (CIN), 6-2, 6-4

3. Destine Martins (TCU) final Gabrielle Guenther (CIN), 6-3, 4-6, 12-0

4. Yu Chin Tsai (TCU) final Sakurako Watanabe (CIN), 6-1, 6-3

5. Helena Narmont (TCU) final Callie Flanagan (CIN), 6-4, 6-1

6. Raquel Caballero girl (TCU) final Isabel Pacheco (CIN), 6-1, 6-1

ORDER OF END: 6,1,4,5,2,3 NEXT ONE TCU will host their first conference match of the season on Friday, March 8 at 3:30 PM when they take on the Houston Cougars at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. FOLLOW THE FROGS For more information about TCU Women's Tennis, visit gofrogs.com and follow the team on social media: @TCUWomensTennis onTweet,InstagramAndFacebook.

