Family ties connect a small group of NFL invitees to famous football dads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Joe Alt had the perfect role model.

He grew up in Minnesota, became a major recruit and joined a major college football program. He made the same seamless transition from tight end to dominant left tackle. And now it could be eight weeks before he gets a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

Just like his father.

Certainly, the All-American from Notre Dame appears to be following the same blueprint his father, John, used during a 13-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the things he always taught me at a very young age was to refuse to lose and how to handle things no matter what you do, Alt said Saturday during the league's annual scouting association in Indianapolis. If that means jumping and giving one last push, you can't let that guy beat you and get to the ball.

Defenders certainly couldn't gain much of an upper hand on Alt over the past three seasons. And even in Indianapolis, a dozen football sons seem destined to follow their dear old fathers into professional football.

This year's draft class includes some recognizable juniors, such as receiver Marvin Harrison of Ohio State, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter of Clemson and running back Frank Gore of Southern Mississippi. Receivers Brenden Rice of Southern California and Luke McCaffrey of Rice want to add to the family line of their father's Super Bowl champions, Jerry Rice and Ed McCaffrey.

Heck, Utah defensive tackle Jonah Elliss even played at the same school and wore the same jersey number that Luther Elliss (83) wore all those years ago.

It was cool, said soon-to-be rookie Elliss. To be honest, when they asked me what number I wanted, I was like, Oh, do you have some numbers? They said, 'No.' I said, 'You can give me whatever, I really don't care which song. They said, Hey, your dad's number is open. I said: Yes, certainly. It was amazing.

In some cases, these invitees spout images of players once embraced by legions of fans.

Harrison's Hall of Fame father let his play do most of the talking during his 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison Jr. did not speak to reporters at all on Friday and did not practice on Saturday.

McCaffrey used his training to show scouts that he could run and also catch his All-Pro brother, Christian.

And while the 6-foot-4, 201-pound Gore Jr. An inch shorter and 11 pounds lighter than his namesake, the junior acted like a carbon copy of the former third-round pick who eventually rushed for 16,000 career yards. and could go to the Hall of Fame.

In other cases the equations are more complicated.

While Trotter Jr. is currently projected to be a third-round pick, Because he matches his father's draft spot, he is expected to play edge rusher. The elder Trotter was a four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The way he described my game and the way I like to describe my game is that I'm an old-style linebacker in a new-age body, Trotter Jr. said. He says I'm more athletic than him, but we have different playing styles, different body types and I feel like I have a lot more options than linebacker.

Each player has two things in common: the stories and the reactions to their last names. These are the family ties that bring this group together.

It has its pros and some cons, but honestly, it's just a blessing to have that last name and know that people expect so much from you, Brenden Rice said. I have to take the work ethic away from him and I have to put my best foot forward day in and day out.

But each also wants to create their own niche, their own NFL chapter.

While they know it won't be easy, their upbringing has given them a glimpse into what it takes to excel at the highest level of football. in the case of Gore Jr., an appreciation for a team leader's evaluation process.

“I'm going to raise the bar for Frank Gore,” he said, acknowledging that he and his father spent some time together in Indy this week.

Alt understands this dynamic better than most. As a freshman, he was one of five older players on Notre Dame's roster, along with Howard Cross III (Howard Cross), Houston Griffith (Howard Griffith), Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Lorenzo Styles) and Rocco Spindler (Marc Spindler). So it is not a problem to be in this environment.

All Gore wants is to be himself and make everyone worry about who is better.

Outside of football, I've always been into competitive board games, things like that, he said. I have a bunch of older brothers, brothers-in-law. It was backyard stuff, playing corn hole, that kind of thing, nail ball. We have always been competitive. It's been that way in the family since I was a kid.

