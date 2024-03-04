WIAA holds state hockey tournaments





MIDDLETON, Wis. The high school hockey season ended Saturday. What you need to know On Saturday, the WIAA held its annual state hockey tournament

The Division II match pitted the defending champions, the New Richmond Tigers, against the Saint Mary's Springs Academy Ledgers

Saint Mary's Springs took the lead in the second period

The Ledgers took the Division II state title 6-2 The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) held its annual state tournament. The competition started straight away on Saturday morning. The Division II match pitted defending champions the New Richmond Tigers against the Saint Marys Springs Academy Ledgers. LeVar Ridgeway, WIAA assistant director, said Saturday capped off an exciting week of competition. The competition was great, Ridgeway said. We had some gunfights; we had some come-from-behind wins. The atmosphere was electric. Fans from both teams packed the stands and players said they fed off that energy. It was just great to celebrate the team, especially the seniors who came out, said Brendan Gaertig, senior goalkeeper at Saint Marys Springs. The students brought it with them, so we wanted to share it with them. So were just happy. Ridgeway said the energy and excitement for youth hockey has grown over the years. He said games like this helped fuel that momentum. Youth groups are coming, Ridgeway said. Hopefully they'll be here to see them in high school, where they could be in high school. So we hoped that these types of events would create excitement within the hockey community. For the teams, that excitement fuels their drive to succeed. There are a lot of sleepless nights watching film, trying to figure out lineups, practicing plans, it's almost never ending, said Kevin Collien, head coach at Saint Marys Springs. For Saint Marys Springs, the hard work paid off. They took the lead in the second period and eventually took the title. “I couldn't imagine that's what we always hoped for at the beginning of the year,” Gaertig said. When we started 3-7 there were glimpses of it, but it wasn't until recently that this was something we really thought would happen. As the competition came to a close this year, Ridgeway said he has high hopes for the sport's growth in the future. Our hope is to expand the number of teams we have within the WIAA, to expand the teams and create more opportunities for hockey across the state, he said.

