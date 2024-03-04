Cabot House | Fly by | The Harvard Crimson

Cozy and cool Cabot

According to Cabot resident and Flyby editor JJ Moore 26, we all say that [Cabot] provides retirement home. But as my roommate says best, it's the best place to be in your pajamas. It feels really comfortable. It feels like home. And I feel like I wouldn't meet a lot of the people I know now if I didn't live here.

Cabot House is one of three houses in the Radcliffe Quadrangle (or the Quad). It has a population of about 400, with a cool fish mascot named Cory the Codfish. The motto of the House is Semper Cor, which always means heart.

And the residents of Cabot certainly take this motto to heart. I love the community. We all have crazy strong pride, and I think we have some of the nicest dorms, Moore said. We have a lot of fishing pride.

Remarkably, even Dean Khurana calls Cabot home, living right across the street from the Aquarium, a party space in Cabot overlooking Walker Street.

Located to the right of the Student Organization Center at Hilles (SOCH), large dormitories surround a huge lawn. Everything you see [on the Lawn] is actually Cabot, so any building that touches the Quad Lawn is Cabot. I don't think many people know that. I didn't know that until I got to Cabot, Moore added.

Now that you know a little more about Cabot, let's look at some of the details!

Diving into housing

If you want a single, you're in luck! Sophomores are not limited to one part of the house and will most likely get a single. (A slightly longer walk for a single doesn't sound so bad, right?).

If you're worried about not being able to reach your friends on the other side of Cabot without braving the icy winds, don't worry! We have an underground tunnel, so even if you're in one dorm and your friends are in another dorm, you can easily reach them without having to step outside, said Cabot HoCo co-chair Gabe J. LeBlanc 25. The only parts of Cabot that are not connected are the two islands: Bertram Hall and Eliot Hall.

Navigate the depths

Yes, you read that correctly. Cabot has underground tunnels!

Walking through the tunnels is like opening a portal to another world. From small dining rooms and common areas to fish murals on the walls, there's a lot more to discover in Cabot than is visible on the lawn above.

Cabot residents can unleash their inner creativity in the tunnels. We have many murals in our tunnels. When some graduating classes want to draw something, they can. The most recent one is a fish on its way to our gym. It is made using handprints [of] our 2023 graduates. So I think we're going to try to do a little bit more [similar]. I bet every class can have something up their sleeve, said HoCo Co-President Christopher Hidalgo 25.

Partying at its finest

Okay, cool murals and drawings in a cool underground tunnel. But what about the food?

If you think Cabot doesn't have many great dining options because it's not near the square, or if you think it will be a repeat of Annenberg, we're happy to tell you that you're dead wrong.

No one will ever agree with me, but I think the food here is better than anywhere else. I think I have very good relationships with the people who work here. “I think the food is great,” Moore said. We have real herbs, which is even better.

Cabot also has a completely student-run café called Cabot Café. And of course there is fish on the menu (why wouldn't there be?). Open from Sunday to Thursday from 8pm to 1am, it is a popular and relaxing place to study and chat with friends. There is a games room with table tennis and a pool table right outside if you want to turn the talking into a game!

Cabot Café is also the venue for many popular events, including open mic nights where you can sit down and talk about whatever your heart desires.

Getting carried away in the good times

Cabot also has a lively party scene, with places like The Aquarium and Cabot Café being the most popular places to host parties. There's also a library suite (yes, people live in a library) where residents party even more than they read.

Access to Quad-wide parties and events is another perk of Cabot's party scene. The Quad Formal is the event for all residents of Cabot (and Quad). Semper Corpse is also a popular event during Halloween, and musicals are planned and held each spring semester.

The Cabot and Quad communities are deeply connected and super close. There is no competition between the Quad Houses. There's a strong sense of solidarity, and so when we come together for massive Quad events with Currier and Pfoho, there's a sense that we have a very, very strong community here. Cabot's corporate spirit extends far beyond Cabot, LeBlanc explains.

There is also a special Cabot community within the Quad! There are many events in Cabot where you can just socialize, meet new people and participate in various interactive activities without the music blowing out your eardrums.

Overall, I would say that our house staff is really, really supportive of making the house the way students want it. And so if students have ideas for large-scale and small-scale events, there are many opportunities to make it happen, LeBlanc said.

Some events include Tea N Tea (tea spilling sessions), Dutch Auction (where you can auction items from the house such as the naming rights to the gym), Festivus (an annual, non-denominational event in December where everyone eats international holiday cuisine and participates in competitions such as who can do the most push-ups).

There are also spaces where you can hang out with friends, like H101 (a kitchen where you can cook and make anything you want!), Third Space (an art studio where you can also take free pottery classes) and the d-hall!

Cozy and comfortable studying

In addition to party and event spaces, Cabot has several great places to study and chat with friends.

According to Moore, if you want a Cabot Library vibe (i.e. you want to be distracted by great conversations), head to the Cabot Dining Hall. If you want a Lamont Library atmosphere (that is, you want to study without distractions), head to the Eliot Hall Library. The study rooms in the underground tunnels are also a nice place, whether you want to study alone or with friends. Many study areas have a mini projector or TV that you can mirror your screen on or use to practice for a presentation or even have movie nights!

If you thought the constant studying was aging you, welcome to Cabot, your retirement home. 🙂

Your questions, answered

Still unsure about Cabot and the Quad? Well, don't worry! We asked Cabot House Committee Co-Chairs Gabe J. LeBlanc 25 and Christopher Hidalgo 25 about their favorite parts of living in Cabot!

What would you say to the freshman who is worried about the longer walk?

CH: I like walking. I also think it gives me time to see more of Cambridge. [Theres] many mobility options and there are also buses.

GJL: My personal philosophy on the walk to the Quad is one of the best things that has happened to me because I get 10 minutes to myself, to listen to music, to exercise, to think about life without not having to worry about everything else. going on. But yeah, with the snow, I'm a big fan of the shuttle buses, and people have scooters.

If your house were a fruit, what would it be and why?

GJL: A kiwi, because if you peel back the layers and dive in, you'll find so much wonderful goodness.

Which superhero best describes Cabot's faculty deans?

CH: Deadpool. They're kind of funny, but they also get the job done. Whatever is required of them, the task will be done.

What should freshmen who get Cabot look forward to?

CH: Cabots is a fun place to explore, so if you don't know what to do, just go to a basement, whether it's on the islands or in another room connected to them. We have a lot of cool, cozy spaces where you can just go and study. Cabot is cool and cozy. People say, oh, it reminds me of a retirement home here because of the carpet. That's true, but I think that's fun. Like I'm wearing slippers and just came downstairs [to the dining hall] in my PJs.

GJL: I would say Cabot really cares about you. I think I've had so many great interactions with all the people who make Cabot what it is, from our dining room staff, to our custodial staff, to our administrative staff. Everyone really comes together to make Cabot feel like home. The walk is also not too bad.

And that concludes the housing market for Cabot House! We hope you get excited about Housing Day (especially for Cabot!). Don't let Quadded get to you. A little extra walk is worth it to have this cozy home with a wonderful, supportive community.