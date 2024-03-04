Men's tennis splits, pair of non-conference matches, spring break opener





HILTON HEAD, SC – The Baldwin Wallace University men's tennis team split a pair of non-conference matches to open spring break. BW (6-1) defeated NAIA Mount Vernon Nazarene University (1-12) in the first match of the day by a final score of 6-3 at Shipyard Van Der Meer Tennis. The Yellow Jackets closed out their first day falling 3-2 to Pfeiffer (NC) University by a final score of 6-3 at Chaplin Community Park. Against Mount Vernon Nazarene, BW won three doubles matches and three singles matches. Results Junior All-Ohio Athletic Conference and Academic All-OAC Matt McGee (Ottawa Hills) and sophomore All-OAC Will Horvath (Oregon) Clay won first doubles 8-0

(Ottawa Hills) and sophomore All-OAC (Oregon) Clay won first doubles 8-0 Sophomore Hendrik Harders And Jacob Weingart (Tiffin/Columbian) won the second doubles match 8-3

And (Tiffin/Columbian) won the second doubles match 8-3 Junior Academic All-OAC Caleb Reed (Wilmington) and junior All-OAC Adam Zeidler (Bay Village/Bay) won the third doubles match 8-1

(Wilmington) and junior All-OAC (Bay Village/Bay) won the third doubles match 8-1 Sophomore Joe Donnelly (Lodi/Cloverleaf) fell at first with scores of 6-2 and 7-5

(Lodi/Cloverleaf) fell at first with scores of 6-2 and 7-5 Junior Tyler Perkins (Geneva), who won the match, won at second singles with scores of 6-2 and 6-3

(Geneva), who won the match, won at second singles with scores of 6-2 and 6-3 Junior All OAC Aidan Hicks (Oneida, NY) won at third singles with scores of 6-0 and 6-4

(Oneida, NY) won at third singles with scores of 6-0 and 6-4 Reed fell at fourth singles with scores of 5-7, 7-5 and 13-11

fell at fourth singles with scores of 5-7, 7-5 and 13-11 Freshman Nathan Meier (Brunswick) fell on fifth base with scores of 6-4 and 7-5

(Brunswick) fell on fifth base with scores of 6-4 and 7-5 Sophomore Chaz Yates (Grafton/Midview) won on the sixth single with scores of 6-0 and 6-2 The Yellow Jackets won three singles matches against Pfeiffer. Results McGee/Horvath fell at first doubles with a score of 8-5

fell at first doubles with a score of 8-5 Harders/Weingart fell at second doubles with a score of 8-1

fell at second doubles with a score of 8-1 Perkins/Hicks fell at third doubles with a score of 8-2

fell at third doubles with a score of 8-2 McGee won at first singles with scores of 6-4 and 6-4

won at first singles with scores of 6-4 and 6-4 Horvath won at second singles with scores of 6-2 and 6-1

won at second singles with scores of 6-2 and 6-1 Zeidler fell on the third single with a score of 8-0

fell on the third single with a score of 8-0 Wijingart won the fourth singles with a score of 8-6

won the fourth singles with a score of 8-6 More difficult fell at fifth singles with scores of 6-3 and 6-1

fell at fifth singles with scores of 6-3 and 6-1 Donnelly fell at sixth singles with scores of 6-0 and 6-2 BW returns to action on Monday, March 4 when it continues its spring break trip in Hilton Head with a non-conference matchup against Lancaster Bible (Pa.) College at Chaplin Community Park at 12:30 p.m.

