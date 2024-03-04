Sports
Gremlins hockey cruises to semi-finals with victory | News, sports, jobs
MARQUETTE – Lakeview Arena was a hive of activity ahead of the Division 3 quarterfinal hockey game between the Houghton Gremlins and the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils.
The audience was electric. Both banks were vocally prominent.
However, after the first four minutes of the match, there was only one team left with something to cheer about.
The Gremlins scored three straight goals en route to a 7-1 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the final four in Plymouth on Friday.
“So happy for our team,” Gremlins coach Micah Stipech said. “The kids put everything together. This will be one of the most memorable experiences of their lives. I'm just so happy for them.”
Houghton needed more than two minutes of shade to get one on the scoreboard when sophomore winger Connor Arko was in the right place in front of the net at the right time for a quick 1-0 Gremlins lead. Nearly a minute later, Soo senior Cayd Escherich headed to the penalty box after being caught with a strike.
Houghton co-captain Michael Maillette embraced the man advantage and needed 14 seconds of power play to bury a shot under the crossbar for a 2–0 lead.
Junior defenseman Hudson Markham put another cookie in the basket 43 seconds later to make it a 3-0 Gremlins lead and force the Blue Devils to burn a timeout to regroup.
To some extent, the timeout worked.
Soo got on the board with 1:59 left with a goal from Escherich to cut the deficit to two goals. Houghton junior winger Jace DeForge was in the penalty box with 1.7 seconds left on a penalty kick.
The Blue Devils went into the break trailing 3-1 and leading by a man for the first 1:58 of the second period. If there was a moment to get back into the game, it was at the start of the second.
But Houghton's wedge+1 proved too much during Saturday's match. Soo couldn't get a goal in and walked away empty-handed during the power play that opened the period.
About two minutes after the successful penalty, Maillette broke loose with the puck. The only player who stood in his way was Soo goalkeeper Cam Labadie. Maillette scored with 12:30 left in the second stanza for a 4-1 lead. Maillette completed the hat trick with a game-changing power play goal for a 5-1 lead with 2:30 left in the frame.
Junior center Jay Halonen added a goal and Maillette buried his fourth goal of the game to highlight the third period.
“I couldn't do this without my teammates” said Maillette. “As a group we are all connected. Everyone is together. I couldn't (score four goals) without those guys putting me in a spot where I could put myself in a position to score.
The Gremlins defeated the Blue Devils 39-19 as Maillette scored four goals.
“Your best players have to be your best players to win a championship. Tonight he was,' Stipech said about Maillette. “He carried our team and was the spark of everything that happened.”
The Gremlins won in the special teams department on Saturday. They finished 4-for-4 on the power play and killed all three penalties.
Houghton, UP's senior high school hockey team, will travel to USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth as part of the Division 3 final four featuring Bay Reps, East Grand Rapids and Bloomfield Hills-Cranbrook-Kingswood. The Gremlins and Cranes will revive an old match in their semi-final on Friday at 11 a.m.
'Last year there were fifteen children' Stipech said. “We played some tough games this year on TV and in front of a big audience. This group has a lot of grit and determination, and it has happened before. So we have a good feeling about that.”
