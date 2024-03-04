Women fifth, men tied for fifth during ECAC/IC4A Indoor Track Meet





BOSTON, MA. Binghamton's track and field teams concluded their already impressive 2023-2024 indoor season in historic fashion. With three individual titles and one relay crown on the final day of competition, the Bearcat women's team finished fifth in the program, while the men's fifth place was also the best on the program – at the ECAC/IC4A Indoor Championships, which concluded on Sunday . at the Boston Track & Tennis Center. There were 35 scoring teams in both the men's and women's competitions. Last week at the America East Indoor Championships, the women finished second out of nine teams for the first time since 2014, while the men finished third for the third year in a row. With just 11 days between the conference meet and the ECAC/IC4A Championships, the Bearcats avoided any disappointment. “I was impressed with how everyone performed this weekend,” said head coach Mike Thompson said. “It can be hard to get back up after the emotion and excitement of the America East championship. But this group once again rose to the occasion and ended the indoor season on a high note.” In the ECAC Women's Sophomore Championships Alyssa Armitage and junior Hillary Banks Both won individual titles at the America East Championships last week and won the same events on Sunday. Armitage took top honors in the pole vault with a first-place finish with a height of 13-1. Abankwa, meanwhile, took the 500 with a school-record time of 1:12.54. The previous Binghamton mark of 1:12.84 was submitted by Stephanie Cassens in 2022. Also on the women's side on Sunday seniors Jenna Chan finished second in the 60 hurdles (8.51) as a freshman. Tatum Norris was sixth in the 60 (7.71). The Binghamton men's team was led by fifth-year seniors in the IC4A on Sunday Marcrene Jeannot , who took first in the triple jump (50-8). The senior men's 4×400 relay team Marcus Johnson And Oliver Madariaga second year Samson Joseph and junior Joey Cardascia then finished the race with a first-place finish in a time of 3:11.59. The Bearcats' other medalist on Sunday was a graduate student Mark Scanlon who finished seventh in the 800 (1:52.29). Binghamton previously placed ninth overall at the 2023 Men's IC4A Outdoor Championships, as well as 10e during the ECAC Indoor Meet 2023 for women. The 2024 outdoor track and field season begins with the NC State Wolfpack Invitational (March 28-30) and the Princeton/Sam Howell Invitational on March 30.

