Huskies hockey ends regular season with split | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – With a 2-0 loss on Friday and a 6-0 shutout victory on Saturday, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team earned a split to end the regular season with the St. Thomas Tommies. With the split, the Huskies improved to 15-14-6 on the season and 12-10-2 in CCHA play, which left them tied for second in the conference standings with the Tommies.

However, the Tommies earned the second seed in the CCHA playoffs with the split. The Huskies will be the third seed.

SENIORS STARS IN 6-0 VICTORY

All seven senior skaters had at least one point as the Huskies scored two goals per period to earn a 6-0 win Saturday night at MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The Huskies needed to bounce back from a loss Friday night.

“It was very important,” said Huskies coach Joe Shawhan. “I mean, we had to (play better). We played well last night, but I thought we just weren't sharp. The boys had the same feeling. They talked about it today in our morning meeting that they just didn't think the emotion was where it needed to be. Tonight the puck movement was good.”

The Huskies didn't get on the board until 2:55 into the game when co-captain Logan Pietila buried a shot from the slot on a pass from freshman winger Isaac Gordon. Alternate captain Ryland Mosley also had an assist on the goal.

Senior center Blais Richartz then put the Huskies up 2-0 at 4:16 when he took a pass to the left side of the net from freshman winger Henry Bartle and beat Tommies goaltender Jake Sibell. Junior winger Alex Nordstrom also assisted on the goal.

Richartz was surprised that Bartle passed up the opportunity to score and instead squandered it.

“I think Nordy passed it off to Henry Bartle beforehand, and honestly I can't believe he didn't shoot the puck,” said Richartz. “I thought for sure he shot it. Then he gave it to me and I shot it and it went. I came back, (I said:) 'I thought for sure you were filming that.' He says, 'Oh, I mean, I just saw the white stick there, so I passed it to you.' He didn't realize it was me, but it worked.”

The game remained 2-0 in favor of the Huskies until they got their first power play of the night in the middle frame. During the lead, after a clear foul by the Tommies, senior defenseman Jed Pietila picked up the puck and handed it off to freshman defenseman Chase Pietila. Chase Pietila drove around a Tommies defender and made a backhand shot that hit Sibell, over him and bounced into the net at 7:05.

Gordon then put the Huskies ahead 4-0 with a wrist shot from the slot at 12:48 after a pass from Mosley. Gordon's team-leading 16th goal of the season came over Sibell, but under the crossbar.

The Tommies turned to Friday night's hero, Aaron Trotter, after Gordon's goal between the pipes, and things settled down until the third period, when the Huskies' offense found success again.

Junior center Levi Stauber, who was honored along with the team's six other seniors for graduating early, made it 5-0 (7:20) in the third. After Chase Pietila's shot rebounded in the corner, junior winger Marcus Pederson tracked down the puck and quickly moved it to senior winger Tyrone Bronte. Bronte got the puck to Stauber, who fired a shot that bounced around and behind Trotter and in.

“We had kind of a 3-on-2 rush, and I messed with it a little bit, and then gave it back to Chase, who got in the zone and took a hit to the net,” Stauber said. “Bronte and Marcus were out there hacking and whacking, and it came out to me. I shot it on the net. I think it hit the post, bounced off the goalie's skate and went in.”

Freshman defenseman Nick Williams sealed the win for the Huskies in the final stretch when he scored his first career goal on the power play at 13:41. Co-captain Arvid Caderoth and Chase Pietila both earned assists on the goal. With the assist, Caderoth became the seventh senior to score a point that evening.

From there, alternate captain Blake Pietila closed the door and kept the Tommies off the scoreboard. He finished his night with 18 saves for his 14th win of the season and 23rd shutout of his career.

HUSKIES DROP FRIDAY GAME, 2-0

The Huskies started well on Friday night, but ultimately couldn't sustain that effort for sixty minutes in a 2-0 loss to the Tommies.

Michigan Tech had the first two shots of the game on goal and kept up plenty of pressure for the remainder of the opening frame, outscoring the Tommies 17-11, but they had nothing to show for it.

After that opening frame, the Huskies struggled to get the pressure on Trotter and the defense in front of him.

“I didn't feel much life in, you know, I didn't feel much life in the building and on the bench in general,” Shawhan said. “I know the boys are trying. I think there's a lot on their minds, a lot of distractions. It also showed up this week, I thought, in the way we practiced.

“So I thought their goaltender played really well. I thought our goalkeeper played well. They made one shot and we didn't. I don't think we had a lot of second looks at the net, a lot of rebound plays. I didn't think we let him move much to make saves. I thought they defended well.”

Trotter finished his night with 36 saves to earn the shutout.

Shawhan felt like the Huskies really struggled with the way the Tommies defended.

“You have to fight through it, win battles on the walls and thereby create offense,” he said. “I thought we had decent zone time, but I just think we were really challenged offensively tonight. We didn't get much out of our depth.”

The Tommies broke through with just a minute left in the second period when Liam Malmquist stormed in a long rebound and buried a slap shot.

'They fired a shot' Shawhan said. “We had a defender who caught a long shift in the offensive zone, another player got tired and then fell. Suddenly they come towards us. We didn't get back into our zone well. We were kind of all over the place, a puck bounced loose, and outside the top of the circle and he made a shot. That was the difference in the match.”

The game remained 1-0 throughout the third period, despite more scoring opportunities for the Huskies, until the final two minutes of the game, when Shawhan pulled goaltender Blake Pietila for the extra attacker. The Huskies had all kinds of offensive zone time, but couldn't pull the trigger on shots that reached Trotter.

With just seven seconds left in the game, Matthew Gleason threw a loose puck across the rink and into the empty net.

Pietila made 25 saves in the loss for the Huskies.

NEXT ONE

With the split, the Huskies secured the third seed in the quarterfinals of the CCHA tournament. They will host Bowling Green State, who have lost their last four games, for a best-of-three series beginning Friday evening at 7:07 PM at MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. If a third game is necessary, the two teams will play Sunday at 5:07 p.m