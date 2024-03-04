Bears honor seniors during final home game







Kelley Cox/klcphotos Cal's class of eight graduating seniors was honored after Sunday's meet.

Cal has one road race left before the MPSF Championships

BERKELEY California men's gymnastics wrapped up its 2024 home meet Sunday afternoon in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Haas Pavilion, where Nebraska, Air Force and Stanford competed in a high-energy quad competition before the team's graduating seniors were honored in a post-meet ceremony. The Golden Bears finished with a score of 394.850, while Stanford posted a total of 410.850, Nebraska, 408.150 and Air Force, 386.800. “When I think about how to describe this group of seniors, the word 'supportive' comes to mind,” says head coach Bryan Del Castillo said. “They came to Berkeley during COVID and have been through a lot together. They are one of the classes I have seen come through Cal in a long time. That really helped shape the team culture in terms of the leadership that they have. and the passion they have for the sport.” Leadoff Man Tyler Shimizu , who has been a force for Cal on the floor all year, posted another eye-catching score of 14.100 to get things going and never relinquished his lead in the standings, finishing first overall. Cal followed in second and third place respectively and was a senior Yu Chen Lee (13,550) and sophomores Theodor Roald Gadderud (13,400); Lee's routine was his first on floor all year, while Roald Gadderud's was a season high. The Bears then moved to pommel horse, where they were seniors Noah Newfeld's 13.600 led them to a team score of 65.650, eighth in program history and second only to Nebraska's 66.850. They followed that up with a total of 66.250 on still rings, where Roald Gadderud led the squad on 13.600, before moving on to vault, where three different Bears surpassed a junior score of 14.000. Jasper Smith Gordon came in second overall with a 14.700 while he was second Khalen Curry followed at 14.400 and Roald Gadderud earned a 14.050. Roald Gadderud's run of successes continued on the parallel bars as he recorded a steady landing score of 14,000 to finish third overall and equal his personal best. Cal finished the meet with a season-high total of 66.250 on the high bar, led by senior Darren Wong's 13,700 and concluded with classmate Collin Cunane career high of 13,350. Team score: 394,850 Floor: 65,500

Tyler Shimizu 14,100 (Winner)

Brendan Strom 11,300

Jasper Smith Gordon 13,150

Yu Chen Lee 13,550

Theodor Roald Gadderud 13,400 Pommel Horse: 65.650 (tied Cal Top 8)

Tyler Shimizu 13,550

Jasper Smith Gordon 12,950 (PR)

Noah Nieuwfeld 13,600

Noa Sano 12,400

Aidan Li 13,150

Rings: 66,250

Jaxon Mitchell 13,550

Theodor Roald Gadderud 13,600

Noah Nieuwfeld 13,250

Darren Wong 12,550

Chris Scales 13,300 Vault: 69,200

David Rauchwerger 13,300

Theodor Roald Gadderud 14,050

Jelani Zoet 12,750

Khalen Curry 14,400

Jasper Smith Gordon 14.70 (Tied Cal Top 3; 2nd place) Parallel bars: 62,000

Brendan Strom 11,800

Darren Wong 13,400

Theodor Roald Gadderud 14,000 (3rd place)

Noa Sano 10,400

Noah Nieuwfeld 12,400 Horizontal bar: 66,250

Tyler Shimizu 13,050

Jaxon Mitchell 13,300

Yu Chen Lee 12,850

Darren Wong 13,700

Collin Cunan 13,350 (PR) NEXT ONE Cal travels back to The Farm on Saturday, March 16 to face Stanford and Oklahoma at Burnham Pavilion. The first rotation is scheduled for 4:00 PM PT. STAY POSTED For complete coverage of Cal men's gymnastics, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMGym), Instagram(@CalMGym),Facebook(@Cal Men's Gymnastics) and TikTok (@CalMGym).

